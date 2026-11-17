After finally breaking his Qatar MotoGP points curse in style, Raul Fernandez is also looking to “change the story” at Portimao this weekend.

Fernandez hadn't scored a single point during his four previous Qatar MotoGP appearances.

However, following fourth place in the Sprint, Fernandez defied pain from his healing finger fracture to complete the podium in the Grand Prix.

MotoGP now heads to Portimao, a circuit where the Trackhouse Aprilia rider has also never scored a premier-class point, despite back-to-back Moto3 and Moto2 race wins.

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“It’s like Qatar, I never scored points in MotoGP – I crashed, I made a mistake or something happened,” Raul Fernandez said.

“I do have something with Portugal because I won in Moto3 and Moto2, but I never got a good result in MotoGP.

“Maybe it’s the season to change the story.

“It’s a track where I can show my real potential.

“I never had the chance to show it in MotoGP [but] like I said, maybe it’s the season to change this.”

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MotoGP title chase after Qatar GP: Points per race (top 10 riders). © Peter McLaren

Fernandez starts the penultimate round seventh in the riders' world championship. A career-best eighth is mathematically guaranteed as his lowest possible position.

However, sixth-placed Fabio di Giannantonio (+24 points) and team-mate Ai Ogura (+36 points), in fifth, are both potentially within reach with 74 points remaining.

Fernandez, who finished last season with a runner-up finish at Valencia, can also help Trackhouse secure third in the teams' standings - ahead of Red Bull KTM - and potentially swing the constructors' title in Aprilia's favour.

The constructors' title, where Aprilia is currently just eight points behind Ducati, is determined by the best-finishing rider for each manufacturer in each race (regardless of team).

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Aprilia vs Ducati points swing per round in MotoGP 2026. © Peter McLaren

“We are in a good momentum and both Raul and Ai have recovered from their injuries,” said team principal Davide Brivio.

“We had a good weekend in Qatar so, we want to finish the season well, hopefully finishing at the top or, at least, fighting for the top positions.”