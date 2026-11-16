MotoGP's newly announced broadcast deal with ESPN in the United States and Latin America was a case of “reach before fees”, according to the sport's deputy CEO Carlos Ezpeleta.

Ezpeleta told BlackBook Motorsport that the priority is “to just get our wonderful sport in front of more eyeballs” as MotoGP targets growth in the American market.

“The most important thing that we valued in this deal, and in this market, is just reach before fees,” he added.

“Investments in a sport come in many shapes and sizes, and picking the best possible media partners is one of those investments, sometimes it’s picking visibility and reach.”

MotoGP cameraman. © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The ESPN deal, initially covering the 2027 and 2028 seasons, is the first to be announced since MotoGP was acquired by Liberty Media, which also owns the commercial rights to Formula 1.

ESPN was previously F1's broadcast partner in the US, a role now taken by Apple TV.

The MotoGP agreement will see races broadcast live or on same-day delay on ESPN's US networks, while Latin American coverage will also include Disney+.

Ezpeleta confirmed that MotoGP's own VideoPass service will remain available in the US.