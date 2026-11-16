If Marc Marquez wraps up this year's title at Portimao on Saturday, he will become the first ever rider to clinch a MotoGP World Championship in a Sprint race.

That's not much of a surprise, given that the half-distance/half-points Sprints were only introduced at the start of 2023.

However, the last premier-class title to be won on a Saturday was by Marquez's former rival Valentino Rossi, who claimed the maiden four-stroke 'MotoGP' crown at the 2002 Rio Grand Prix.

Rio dropped off the calendar the following season, but Saturday grand prix races continued in Qatar, from 2004 to 2007, and Assen, until 2015 - a race won by Rossi after a last-corner showdown with Marquez.

Valentino Rossi, 2002 world champion, Rio. © Gold and Goose

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Saturday champions

Looking further back into the 500cc era, several other world titles were won on a Saturday, including the inaugural 1949 World Championship.

Les Graham clinched that crown at the Ulster Grand Prix, the penultimate round of the season, on 20 August 1949.

Graham's final title-winning margin was later reduced to a single point when Nello Pagani won the season finale at Monza.

The Ulster Grand Prix also produced Saturday title triumphs for Geoff Duke in 1951 and John Surtees in 1956.

Giacomo Agostini won at Ulster in 1968, but had already secured the championship.

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MotoGP title chase after Qatar GP: Points per race (top 10 riders). © Peter McLaren

Marquez is on course to equal Agostini as an eight-time premier-class champion this season.

To wrap up the title in Saturday's penultimate Sprint, Marquez needs to outscore Jorge Martin by at least two points.

Scoring one Sprint point would be enough to end the championship challenge of third-place Marco Bezzecchi.