Alex Marquez is set to return for his final two events as a Gresini Ducati rider, starting at Portimao this weekend.

The 2025 title runner-up won this year's Jerez Grand Prix before suffering a huge accident at his second home round in Catalunya, caused by a technical issue for race leader Pedro Acosta.

Pain from the metalwork inserted after that accident, combined with shoulder inflammation, prompted Marquez to undergo surgery following a podium finish at Sepang.

Marquez is now expected to return at Portimao, Gresini has confirmed.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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After the operation, Alex Marquez had explained: “They removed the plates and fixation elements that I had in my collarbone and hand.

“Furthermore, they eliminated a small bursa in the shoulder that helps prevent friction between the tendons and the joint.”

Marquez is currently eighth in this year's World Championship, having missed three rounds due to his initial Catalunya injuries, then a fourth in Qatar.

Iker Lecuona, who replaced Alex in Hungary, then later team-mate Fermin Aldeguer, took over Marquez's factory-spec GP26 again in Qatar.

The WorldSBK runner-up will still be on the grid at Portimao, this time as Pecco Bagnaia's injury replacement at the Ducati Lenovo team.

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MotoGP title chase after Qatar GP: Points per race (top 10 riders). © Peter McLaren

Alex, whose brother Marc is on course to win this year's title at Portimao, will make his KTM MotoGP debut in the Valencia post-season test on 1 December.