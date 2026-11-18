Honda has confirmed that Joan Mir will miss this weekend’s MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix as he continues to battle illness, as Jake Dixon is named as his replacement.

One-time world champion Mir missed four rounds after the San Marino Grand Prix due to extreme fatigue, before returning in Malaysia.

However, those illness symptoms emerged again during the Sepang weekend, forcing Mir to withdraw from the following Qatar Grand Prix.

Honda has now confirmed Mir will be absent again this weekend at Portimao.

Joan Mir, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Jake Dixon gets second Honda shot

Honda says in a statement that Mir is aiming to return for the final round of the campaign next weekend in Valencia.

In Portugal, Jake Dixon will get his second outing on the factory Honda, having made his debut on the bike in Qatar.

The Briton performed solidly in his first MotoGP appearance since 2021 and scored points in the main race.

“It's a huge honour again for HRC to give me this opportunity and just like we did in Qatar, I want to make the most of it,” Dixon said.

Jake Dixon. © Gold and Goose

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“I was buzzing after the last GP, and it will be important to stay calm and approach Portugal in a similar way.

“Now I have a bit more of an understanding of the Honda RC213V so we can already pick up where we left off last time.

“Portimao is a track I know well not just from GP but also in WorldSBK but obviously on this bike I'll need to focus on adapting all my markers and lines.

“Our objective is the same: be as close to the other Honda riders as possible and get faster with every session.”

Marini returns after Qatar illness

Luca Marini, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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Luca Marini withdrew from the main race in Qatar due his own illness issues, but will return to action this weekend in Portugal.

“Since Qatar, I have been focusing purely on recovering my physical condition as much as possible,” he said.

“The effort I did in Malaysia had a bigger impact than I thought, this time was needed.

“Each day I am getting better and better and able to push harder and harder in the gym.

“Now I have just two weekends left with the Honda HRC Castrol team, and I really want to put in my maximum effort for them and everyone in the team.

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“These three years haven’t always been easy but I know that everyone around me has always given their maximum, and I want to say thank you with my performance on track here and in Valencia.”