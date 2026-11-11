Jake Dixon reveals Cal Crutchlow praise after Honda MotoGP debut

Honda World Superbike rider Jake Dixon has revealed the biggest praise Cal Crutchlow gave him following his HRC MotoGP debut at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Former Moto2 race winner Dixon was called up by Honda to replace the unwell Joan Mir last weekend in Qatar, marking just his third MotoGP start and his first since 2021.

The Briton, who competes for Honda in WorldSBK, impressed with his performance, as he missed Q2 by just 0.745s and finished 28.7s off the lead in 14th in the main race.

“They would be able to do what you achieved”

Jake Dixon, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Speaking after the race, Dixon opened up on the praise three-time MotoGP winner Cal Crutchlow gave him.

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“As much as Cal teases me, and as much as he teases everyone else, he says a lot of truth when he talks,” he said.

“He said to me: 'Of all these riders here: if one of them got on your bike in the Superbike World Championship, they wouldn't be able to do what you achieved this weekend.'

“He wanted to tell me that I have to take that into account.

“And he knows, because he's already ridden this bike himself this year.”

Crutchlow did six races this season with LCR Honda, as he was called up to replace the injured Johann Zarco following his horror crash in Barcelona in May.

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“I could be up front if I get some time here”

Dixon was so buoyed by his performance over the Qatar weekend that he believes, with time, he could be a frontrunner in MotoGP.

“I couldn’t imagine doing any better,” he added.

“When I did the formation lap in the grand prix, I thought to myself, this could be my last time, so I’m going to savour the moment.

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“Most importantly, I’ve proven to myself that I could be up front if I could get some time here.

“I can feel it. I know it’s easy to say, but I truly believe it.

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“100%, because I started at the very bottom and ended up at the very top. What a fantastic weekend; it went by far too quickly.”