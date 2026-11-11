Jorge Lorenzo: Valentino Rossi not part of GOAT debate if Marc Marquez wins 2026 title

Jorge Lorenzo has given a firm stance on the greatest of all time debate in MotoGP

Lorenzo believes Rossi can't be the GOAT if Marquez wins 2026 title
Lorenzo believes Rossi can't be the GOAT if Marquez wins 2026 title
© Gold and Goose

Three-time MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo says Valentino Rossi won’t factor into the GOAT debate if Marc Marquez wins his eighth premier class title this season.

Marquez holds a 60-point lead in the standings following a win and second-place finish last weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix.

He goes to next week’s Portuguese Grand Prix needing only to win the sprint to secure this year’s world title.

Should he win, he will move into second all-time level with Giacomo Agostini on eight MotoGP titles, and surpass Valentino Rossi’s tally of nine championships across all classes.

Marc Marquez ahead of Valentino Rossi, 2020 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez ahead of Valentino Rossi, 2020 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“Rossi doesn’t join them at the table”

An eighth world title, especially given the circumstances around his injuries and the 102-point deficit he closed down in 2026, will intensify the debate surrounding who the greatest rider of all time is.

Lorenzo, speaking with TNT Sports last weekend in Qatar, believes, however, that only Marquez - if he wins the title - and Agostini can claim that title, with Rossi not a factor in this debate.

“I think a real debate will arise about whether Marquez or Agostini are the greatest of all time,” former Yamaha, Ducati and Honda rider Lorenzo said.

“For me, if he wins this tenth world title, he will undoubtedly be the greatest of the modern era. Rossi doesn't join them at that table.”

Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

He added: “I think Marc was stronger last year, before Mandalika's injury.

“That crash weakened him physically, and this year he's struggled to maintain his form, but he's made up for it with pure technique.

“For me, in terms of technique and riding, he's the best ever.”

GOAT debate comes as Rossi continues to hit out at Marquez

Lorenzo’s opinion on this matter is somewhat shaped by his intense rivalry with Rossi over the years when they were team-mates at Yamaha.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

In the early days, Rossi had a wall erected in the Yamaha garage to stop secrets from spilling out between both sides.

Lorenzo’s final world title came in 2015, at the end of a controversial campaign following Rossi’s claims that Marquez was trying to sabotage his championship challenge.

It’s a position Rossi has not moved on from in the decade since, with the Italian recently re-opening that wound during a TV appearance promoting his new book.

“He was only fighting to make me lose, and in the end, he succeeded,” he said.

“That’s something that really doesn’t go away - it still stings.

“More than 10 years have passed, but the feeling and my state of mind when I think about it are the same as they were on that night in Valencia, and that worries me a little.

“But often I look in the mirror and tell myself, ‘Man, let’s not focus on that one loss but maybe on the others.”

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Lorenzo
Valentino Rossi
Jorge Lorenzo: Valentino Rossi not part of GOAT debate if Marc Marquez wins 2026 title
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Valentino Rossi recalls “profound desolation” of Marco Simoncelli death in new book
Valentino Rossi & Marco Simoncelli, 2011 MotoGP Sepang Test, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Former Marc Marquez rival hints at retirement possibility if eighth MotoGP title is won
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, pre-race, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Podcast: Did MotoGP stewards get Marc Marquez/Marco Bezzecchi Qatar clash call wrong?
Crash MotoGP Podcast
MotoGP News
Aprilia boss admits Marc Marquez “made the difference” in MotoGP title fight
Marc Marquez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Valentino Rossi slams Marc Marquez again over "absurd" 2015 MotoGP title feud
Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, Sepang 2015
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez reveals heart rate hit 10-year high during Qatar MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Ducati brands Qatar “pivotal” race as Marc Marquez nears historic MotoGP title
5m ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
Why Maverick Vinales may have already raced for the final time in MotoGP
1h ago
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jorge Lorenzo: Valentino Rossi not part of GOAT debate if Marc Marquez wins 2026 title
2h ago
Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo, Marc Marquez, 2016 Italian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Ducati issues fresh Pecco Bagnaia surgery update after nasty Qatar MotoGP crash
17h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
Old Moto2 injury at the heart of Honda rider’s Qatar MotoGP retirement
19h ago
Diogo Moreira, 2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest MotoGP news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

MotoGP News
Aprilia boss praises “remarkable” Jorge Martin, hopes now on MotoGP’s secondary titles
20h ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “not only a fast rider”, says Ducati as MotoGP title nears
20h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Valentino Rossi recalls “profound desolation” of Marco Simoncelli death in new book
23h ago
Valentino Rossi & Marco Simoncelli, 2011 MotoGP Sepang Test, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Aprilia confirms retention of MotoGP veteran for first years of 850cc regulations
10/11/26
Lorenzo Savadori with Massimo Rivola. Credit: Aprilia Racing.
MotoGP News
Former Marc Marquez rival hints at retirement possibility if eighth MotoGP title is won
10/11/26
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, pre-race, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.