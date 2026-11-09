Marc Marquez reveals heart rate hit 10-year high during Qatar MotoGP

Marc Marquez admitted to feeling “completely exhausted” at the end of Sunday's Qatar MotoGP.

Ducati's reigning champion put one hand on this year's title with a runner-up finish behind Marco Bezzecchi.

Aware that Bezzecchi was out of reach, Marquez nonetheless put in a late-race surge to hunt down and pass Raul Fernandez for second place.

“I was completely exhausted in the end, empty, but if you want to fight for the championship you need to give everything and I did it,” Marquez said.

Marc Marquez. 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“I had that extra risk to overtake Fernandez and push the last two laps because you never know if you will need those four points.”

"My heart was pounding out of my chest"

The Spaniard has now revealed, via Instagram (see below), that his heart rate hit 190bpm during the closing stages of the Grand Prix.

“Over 10 years since I last hit this heart rate,” Marquez wrote alongside a screenshot of his heart-rate reading.

“My heart was pounding out of my chest in the last two laps!”

Although he missed his first mathematical chance to secure the title on Sunday, needing to win while nearest rival Jorge Martin failed to score, Marquez's Qatar effort was rewarded with an increased 60-point lead over Martin.

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Marc Marquez's Qatar heart rate (@marcmarquez93)

Victory next time in the Portimao Sprint will now be enough for Marquez to wrap up a record-equalling eighth premier-class crown.

“On the mental side I feel better than ever – if not it would be impossible to ride as I ride,” Marquez said on Sunday.

“But physically I was completely exhausted: three races in a row, I was struggling a lot this weekend.

“If you see Friday afternoon, just two laps, stop, two laps; this morning, even in the warm-up, I went out later, just trying to keep my energy for the race.

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“It’s difficult, but on the mental side I’m better than ever.”

Marc Marquez chases down Raul Fernandez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Qatar MotoGP Race Lap Times: Top 7 riders. © Peter McLaren