2026 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Race Results

Full race results from the 2026 Qatar MotoGP at Lusail, round 20 of 22.

All of Sunday's MotoGP results from Qatar.
All of Sunday's MotoGP results from Qatar.
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi rebounds from his Sprint DNF by dominating the 2026 Qatar MotoGP at Lusail.

World championship leader Marc Marquez snatched a late second place from Raul Fernandez, but missed his first title chance.

Marquez, whose tangle with Bezzecchi left the Italian down and out on Saturday, had to win with injured rival Jorge Martin failing to score a point to secure the title.

Instead, pole qualifier and pre-race favourite Bezzecchi led from lights to flag, keeping his own fading title hopes alive.

Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, Raul Fernandez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, Raul Fernandez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Fernandez formed an Aprilia one-two by passing Marquez in the opening turns of the race.

Ducati star Marquez then lost third to the KTM of future team-mate Pedro Acosta.

Acosta tyre pressure woes

However, just as at Mandalika, Acosta backed off and let Marquez through several laps later, suggesting more tyre pressure issues.

Rather than being re-passed by Acosta, Marquez upped his pace and began hunting down Fernandez.

Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin seventh

Further back, Martin couldn’t repeat his Sprint heroics, salvaging seventh after losing ground in the early laps. Martin drops further behind Marquez in the world championship, but received a round of applause for his efforts from the Aprilia team.

Jake Dixon points

Retirements for Diogo Moreira and Brad Binder handed HRC stand-in Jake Dixon his first MotoGP points with 14th place. 

Tyres

After the likes of Marquez and Martin picked the soft rear in the Sprint, all riders used medium tyres front and rear for the 22-lap grand prix.

Start, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
Start, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

16 riders

With Yamaha absent and Pecco Bagnaia injured in the Sprint, the grid was then reduced to just 16 riders when HRC’s Luca Marini withdrew after warm-up ‘due to his ongoing state of fatigue’.

Portimao, Valencia

There will now be a weekend off before the final two rounds of the 2026 season, and the 1000cc/Michelin era, take place at Portimao and Valencia...

2026 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Race Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)22 laps
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+3.083s
3Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+3.614s
4Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+4.885s
5Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+6.948s
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+7.413s
7Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+14.023s
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+15.517s
9Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+16.257s
10Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+17.958s
11Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+20.275s
12Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+20.576s
13Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+21.095s
14Jake DixonGBRHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+28.734s
 Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16) 
 Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 

* Rookie

Warm-up:

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Fabio di Giannantonio leads warm-up for the 2026 Qatar MotoGP at Lusail.

After title leader Marc Marquez won the Sprint on the soft rear tyre, most riders ran the medium rear for warm-up, the expected choice for this evening’s 22-lap grand prix.

However, warm-up was led by Sprint runner-up di Giannantonio on the soft rear with Bezzecchi, dominant on the medium tyre earlier in the weekend, half a second behind.

As at Sepang last weekend, Marquez made a late start to warm-up, with title rival Jorge Martin also skipping the opening minutes of the session.

Marquez finished fifth on a medium rear - behind the KTM's of Enea Bastianini and Pedro Acosta on the soft - with the injured Martin in tenth, the Aprilia rider saving a scare in the final minute.

Jake Dixon failed to set a lap time after a technical issue, with fellow Honda rider Diogo Moreira pulling off with smoke billowing from his RC213V.

Marc Marquez title chance

Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez has his first chance to wrap up the 2026 MotoGP title in Qatar this evening.

However, the factory Ducati star must win the Grand Prix and his nearest rival, Jorge Martin, must fail to score a point.

A Marquez victory would also end Marco Bezzecchi's fading title hopes. 

The Italian, who fell after clashing with Marquez in the Sprint, needs to beat the Ducati rider by five points to stay in mathematical contention, with Portimao and Valencia still to go.

MotoGP title chase after Qatar Sprint: Points per race (top 10 riders).
MotoGP title chase after Qatar Sprint: Points per race (top 10 riders).
© Peter McLaren

Tonight's Qatar Grand Prix starts at 7pm local time (4pm UK)...

2026 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Warm-up Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)1'52.281s5/6345k
2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.505s4/6356k
3Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.523s3/6353k
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.578s5/6348k
5Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.614s3/4347k
6Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.696s4/6345k
7Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.753s4/5346k
8Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.781s5/6353k
9Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.799s5/6352k
10Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.935s3/4347k
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.030s4/6355k
12Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.073s3/5348k
13Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.305s4/5344k
14Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.398s3/4347k
15Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.543s4/5345k
16Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.733s5/5345k
17Jake DixonGBRHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)No Time0/00k

* Rookie

Official Qatar MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 50.028s (2026)
  • Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 52.561s (2025)
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Qatar MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Yamaha out, Bagnaia injured

Yamaha are not be participating in this weekend’s Qatar MotoGP due to ‘existing company-wide travel restrictions’.

The decision means Fabio Quartararo and factory Monster team-mate Alex Rins, plus Pramac riders Jack Miller and Augusto Fernandez (replacing the injured Toprak Razgatlioglu) are all missing from round 20 of the season.

Sunday's grid line-up will be reduced to just 17 riders after Francesco Bagnaia suffered foot fractures when taken out by Fermin Aldeguer on the opening lap of the Sprint race.

Jake Dixon gets Honda MotoGP debut

Gresini’s Alex Marquez is also absent due to recent surgery, while HRC’s Joan Mir is again sidelined by fatigue-related vision issues. Marquez is replaced by Iker Lecuona and Mir by Honda WorldSBK rider Jake Dixon.

Dixon previously made a pair of MotoGP starts for Petronas Yamaha SRT in 2021, during his Moto2 career.

Jake Dixon.
Jake Dixon.
© Gold and Goose

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
MotoGP
2026
2026 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Race Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Fernandez reveals fuel frustration after losing out to Marc Marquez in Qatar MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Raul Fernandez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi’s glum “no miracles” response to his MotoGP title hopes
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
How Marc Marquez can win the 2026 MotoGP title in Portugal
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP Results
Qatar: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez denied MotoGP title in Qatar as Marco Bezzecchi wins race
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
Aprilia boss critical of MotoGP stewards after Marquez/Bezzecchi crash in Qatar
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Qatar MotoGP

Latest News

MotoGP News
Jorge Martin admits “I was in doubt about coming to Qatar” due to injury
4m ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez left “exhausted” by strategic Qatar MotoGP effort
58m ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Fernandez reveals fuel frustration after losing out to Marc Marquez in Qatar MotoGP
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Raul Fernandez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi’s glum “no miracles” response to his MotoGP title hopes
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
How Marc Marquez can win the 2026 MotoGP title in Portugal
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest MotoGP news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez denied MotoGP title in Qatar as Marco Bezzecchi wins race
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP winners' list after the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix
3h ago
Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi, 2018 Argentina MotoGP
MotoGP News
Aprilia boss critical of MotoGP stewards after Marquez/Bezzecchi crash in Qatar
4h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
Qatar MotoGP starting grid after Pecco Bagnaia, Luca Marini ruled out
5h ago
Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, di Giannantonio, qualifying, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Luca Marini out of Qatar MotoGP
6h ago
Luca Marini, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.