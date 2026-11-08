Ducati: “No way” Marc Marquez took outside risk in Bezzecchi MotoGP Sprint clash

Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi has dismissed suggestions that MotoGP title leader Marc Marquez should have received a penalty for Saturday's Qatar Sprint clash with Marco Bezzecchi.

The pair collided after Bezzecchi tried to cut underneath the race leader at Turn 1. Unusually, it was Bezzecchi, on the inside, who came off worst, crashing while Marquez kept control despite his airbag deploying during the impact.

The FIM Stewards ruled no further action was necessary, much to Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola's obvious displeasure.

Marquez later said he'd taken his normal line through that corner and had no idea Bezzecchi was there. However, Sprint runner-up Fabio di Giannantonio told Marquez: "You have to look before closing the line like that. He was on the inside.”

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"No way Marc takes a risk from the outside"

Tardozzi told MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard during warm-up: “It was a race accident, and no way that Marc takes a risk from the outside, because normally it’s the rider on the outside who is in trouble.

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“So luckily, he doesn't crash, but I think that the Stewards checked the situation very well, and if they took this decision, I think it's the right one.”

Marquez went on to win the Sprint and now has the first of five chances to secure the 2026 MotoGP crown this evening, although he would need to win the Grand Prix and hope that closest rival Jorge Martin fails to score.

Marc Marquez leads, Sprint, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Tardozzi doesn't expect any title celebrations tonight, predicting that Bezzecchi “should win”.

“I think Marc is thinking to collect the most points possible,” he said of the Grand Prix. “We will be if there is a possibility [to win the title], but I think that Bezzecchi will win the race. It seems he's the faster on the medium tyre.

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“So for us collecting the maximum points is the target, and we don't care to win here or in Valencia. We need to win the championship, and Marc is so clever to understand that.”

Marc Marquez indicated his focus is on Martin heading into the grand prix: "Bezzecchi has been the fastest rider all weekend, but that's not our battle today."

Martin, who battled Marquez on the way to third in the Sprint despite his recently fractured wrist, said he expects a gruelling physical challenge in the grand prix.

Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Ducati confident Bagnaia can return at Portimao

Marquez will be the only Ducati Lenovo rider on the grid this evening after team-mate Pecco Bagnaia fractured two bones in his right foot when he was taken out by Fermin Aldeguer on the opening lap of the Sprint.

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However, Tardozzi is confident Bagnaia's Ducati career is not over.

“Luckily it’s not bad. He's now on the flight to Italy to get the surgery, probably tomorrow in Turin. But with this kind of accident, we have to say that we've been lucky,” Tardozzi said of Bagnaia.

“After the surgery we will know something more, but Pecco is a fighter, so I'm sure that he will try hard to be in Portimao.”

The season ends a week later at Valencia, after which the double world champion will make his Aprilia debut in the post-race test.