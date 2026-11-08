2026 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the 2026 Qatar MotoGP at Lusail, round 20 of 22.

All of Sunday's MotoGP results from Qatar.
All of Sunday's MotoGP results from Qatar.
© Gold and Goose

Fabio di Giannantonio leads warm-up for the 2026 Qatar MotoGP at Lusail.

After title leader Marc Marquez won the Sprint on the soft rear tyre, most riders ran the medium rear for warm-up, the expected choice for this evening’s 22-lap grand prix.

However, warm-up was led by Sprint runner-up di Giannantonio on the soft rear with Bezzecchi, dominant on the medium tyre earlier in the weekend, half a second behind.

As at Sepang last weekend, Marquez made a late start to warm-up, with title rival Jorge Martin also skipping the opening minutes of the session.

Marquez finished fifth on a medium rear - behind the KTM's of Enea Bastianini and Pedro Acosta on the soft - with the injured Martin in tenth, the Aprilia rider saving a scare in the final minute.

Jake Dixon failed to set a lap time after a technical issue, with fellow Honda rider Diogo Moreira pulling off with smoke billowing from his RC213V.

Marc Marquez title chance

Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez has his first chance to wrap up the 2026 MotoGP title in Qatar this evening.

However, the factory Ducati star must win the Grand Prix and his nearest rival, Jorge Martin, must fail to score a point.

A Marquez victory would also end Marco Bezzecchi's fading title hopes. 

The Italian, who fell after clashing with Marquez in the Sprint, needs to beat the Ducati rider by five points to stay in mathematical contention, with Portimao and Valencia still to go.

MotoGP title chase after Qatar Sprint: Points per race (top 10 riders).
MotoGP title chase after Qatar Sprint: Points per race (top 10 riders).
© Peter McLaren

Tonight's Qatar Grand Prix starts at 7pm local time (4pm UK)...

2026 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Warm-up Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)1'52.281s5/6345k
2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.505s4/6356k
3Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.523s3/6353k
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.578s5/6348k
5Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.614s3/4347k
6Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.696s4/6345k
7Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.753s4/5346k
8Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.781s5/6353k
9Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.799s5/6352k
10Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.935s3/4347k
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.030s4/6355k
12Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.073s3/5348k
13Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.305s4/5344k
14Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.398s3/4347k
15Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.543s4/5345k
16Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.733s5/5345k
17Jake DixonGBRHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)No Time0/00k

* Rookie

Official Qatar MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 50.028s (2026)
  • Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 52.561s (2025)
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Qatar MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Yamaha out, Bagnaia injured

Yamaha are not be participating in this weekend’s Qatar MotoGP due to ‘existing company-wide travel restrictions’.

The decision means Fabio Quartararo and factory Monster team-mate Alex Rins, plus Pramac riders Jack Miller and Augusto Fernandez (replacing the injured Toprak Razgatlioglu) are all missing from round 20 of the season.

Sunday's grid line-up will be reduced to just 17 riders after Francesco Bagnaia suffered foot fractures when taken out by Fermin Aldeguer on the opening lap of the Sprint race.

Jake Dixon gets Honda MotoGP debut

Gresini’s Alex Marquez is also absent due to recent surgery, while HRC’s Joan Mir is again sidelined by fatigue-related vision issues. Marquez is replaced by Iker Lecuona and Mir by Honda WorldSBK rider Jake Dixon.

Dixon previously made a pair of MotoGP starts for Petronas Yamaha SRT in 2021, during his Moto2 career.

Jake Dixon.
Jake Dixon.
© Gold and Goose

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
MotoGP
2026
2026 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Warm-up Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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