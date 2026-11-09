Podcast: Did MotoGP stewards get Marc Marquez/Marco Bezzecchi Qatar clash call wrong?

The team discuss the Qatar Grand Prix on the latest Crash MotoGP Podcast

Crash MotoGP Podcast
Crash MotoGP Podcast
© Crash

The Qatar Grand Prix saw the MotoGP title battle kept alive by Aprilia, though a controversial collision between Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi stole the headlines.

Marc Marquez has taken a step closer to winning an eighth world title after winning the sprint and finishing second in both races at the Qatar Grand Prix, extending his points lead to 60 over Jorge Martin.

A determined ride from Martin despite his injury woes denied Marquez the opportunity to score the 30 points he needed to wrap up the title in Qatar, while Marco Bezzecchi’s grand prix victory ensured both Aprilia riders remain in the hunt.

But a collision between Marquez and Bezzecchi divided opinion.

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The FIM stewards deemed it a racing incident, but Aprilia is convinced the fault lay at Marquez’s door.

Amy Reynolds is joined by Peter McLaren and Lewis Duncan to discuss a dramatic Qatar Grand Prix, as the MotoGP title fight continues.

The team discuss the collision and the stewards’ decision, and whether or not they got it right.

Elsewhere, they reflect on Martin’s determined performance and consider whether or not his status as a world champion has been elevated by his 2026 title tilt.

The Aprilia rider has a 60-point deficit to Marquez now in the standings, with the latter only needing a sprint win in Portugal to wrap up the title.

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This year’s title fight has taken many twists and turns, but has largely lacked the head-on drama of some other championship battles through the years.

The team discuss why this is and what needs to change for MotoGP to create more engaging rivalries.

The Qatar Grand Prix also passed by without incident, though many questions remain after the organisers and riders stood divided on racing at Lusail.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Marco Bezzecchi
Jorge Martin
Podcast: Did MotoGP stewards get Marc Marquez/Marco Bezzecchi Qatar clash call wrong?
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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