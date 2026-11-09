The complete 2027 WorldSBK rider line-up

The 2027 World Superbike rider line-up is complete.

Full rider line-up for WorldSBK 2027.
Full rider line-up for WorldSBK 2027.
© Gold & Goose

This is the complete team and rider line-up for the 2027 World Superbike championship, the first year of the Michelin tyre era.

World champion Nicolo Bulega may be leaving for MotoGP but three premier-class grand prix winners - Jack Miller, Franco Morbidelli and Brad Binder - are moving in the opposite direction and joining WorldSBK.

The superstar 'rookies' will take on the likes of reigning title runner-up Iker Lecuona, on a 22-rider grid featuring nine Ducatis, six Yamahas, two BMWs, two bimotas, two Hondas and a Kawasaki.

Among those missing will be former WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista and ex-MotoGP and WorldSBK race winner Danilo Petrucci. Albert Arenas completes the grid on a second Goeleven machine, alongside Lorenzo Baldassarri.

Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha.
Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha.
© Gold and Goose

2027 WorldSBK rider line-up:

RiderNat.Team
Iker LecuonaSPAAruba.it Ducati
Franco MorbidelliITAAruba.it Ducati
Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW
Brad BinderRSAROKiT BMW
Jack MillerAUSPata Maxus Yamaha
Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus Yamaha
Yari MontellaITABarni Ducati
Xavi ViergeSPABarni Ducati
Alex LowesGBRbimota
Axel BassaniITAbimota
Jake DixonGBRHonda HRC
Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRC
Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha
Stefani ManziITAGYTR GRT Yamaha
Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki
Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Ducati
Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates Ducati
Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa Ducati
Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing Yamaha
Twan SmitsNEDMotoxracing Yamaha
Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGoeleven Ducati
Albert ArenasSPAGoeleven Ducati

Tags:

Iker Lecuona
Jack Miller
Brad Binder
Miguel Oliveira
Alex Rins
Franco Morbidelli
Alex Lowes
Sam Lowes
Jake Dixon
Tommy Bridewell
2027
World Superbikes
MotoGP
The complete 2027 WorldSBK rider line-up
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

World Superbikes News
WorldSBK champion tests next-gen Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade
Jonathan Rea, Jerez WorldSBK Test. Photo credit: Jonathan Rea/Facebook.
World Superbikes Results
2026 Jerez WorldSBK Test: Sam Lowes quickest as Jonathan Rea leads factory HRC duo
Sam Lowes, Jerez WorldSBK 2026.
World Superbikes News
Iker Lecuona wishes “much faster” Nicolo Bulega stayed in WorldSBK
Iker Lecuona, Nicolo Bulega, Jerez WorldSBK 2026.
World Superbikes Results
2026 Jerez WorldSBK, Warm-up Results
Nicolo Bulega, Jerez WorldSBK 2026.
World Superbikes News
Why Iker Lecuona was surprised he finished Jerez WorldSBK Race 1
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
Sam Lowes names which other WorldSBK rider should be “closer to third place”
Sam Lowes, Jerez WorldSBK 2026.

Latest News

WSBK News
The complete 2027 WorldSBK rider line-up
30m ago
Start, 2026 French WorldSBK Superpole race.
WSBK News
Moto3 champion gets Ducati WorldSBK seat Alex Rins was linked to
4h ago
Albert Arenas, 2026 World Supersport champion
WSBK News
Honda “can fight for wins” in WorldSBK with new bike - Jake Dixon
04/11/26
Jake Dixon, 2026 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
WorldSBK legend uses Honda to raise money in children’s cancer charity event
28/10/26
Jonathan Rea, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
WSBK News
WorldSBK champion tests next-gen Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade
23/10/26
Jonathan Rea, Jerez WorldSBK Test. Photo credit: Jonathan Rea/Facebook.

More News

WSBK News
Former WorldSBK champion team set for move to Chinese brand for 2027
21/10/26
Can Oncu, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK, Supersport. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Danilo Petrucci calls BMW WorldSBK season a “perfect storm”
20/10/26
Danilo Petrucci, 2026 UK WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
WSBK News
Danilo Petrucci makes major career declaration after WorldSBK finale
19/10/26
Danilo Petrucci, 2026 Italian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega reacts to matching idol Troy Bayliss with record-breaking WorldSBK win
18/10/26
Nicolo Bulega, Jerez WorldSBK 2026.
WSBK News
Iker Lecuona wishes “much faster” Nicolo Bulega stayed in WorldSBK
18/10/26
Iker Lecuona, Nicolo Bulega, Jerez WorldSBK 2026.