The complete 2027 WorldSBK rider line-up
The 2027 World Superbike rider line-up is complete.
This is the complete team and rider line-up for the 2027 World Superbike championship, the first year of the Michelin tyre era.
World champion Nicolo Bulega may be leaving for MotoGP but three premier-class grand prix winners - Jack Miller, Franco Morbidelli and Brad Binder - are moving in the opposite direction and joining WorldSBK.
The superstar 'rookies' will take on the likes of reigning title runner-up Iker Lecuona, on a 22-rider grid featuring nine Ducatis, six Yamahas, two BMWs, two bimotas, two Hondas and a Kawasaki.
Among those missing will be former WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista and ex-MotoGP and WorldSBK race winner Danilo Petrucci. Albert Arenas completes the grid on a second Goeleven machine, alongside Lorenzo Baldassarri.
2027 WorldSBK rider line-up:
|Rider
|Nat.
|Team
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Aruba.it Ducati
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Aruba.it Ducati
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|ROKiT BMW
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Ducati
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Barni Ducati
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|bimota
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|bimota
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Stefani Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Ducati
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Ducati
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Goeleven Ducati
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Goeleven Ducati