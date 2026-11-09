The complete 2027 WorldSBK rider line-up

This is the complete team and rider line-up for the 2027 World Superbike championship, the first year of the Michelin tyre era.

World champion Nicolo Bulega may be leaving for MotoGP but three premier-class grand prix winners - Jack Miller, Franco Morbidelli and Brad Binder - are moving in the opposite direction and joining WorldSBK.

The superstar 'rookies' will take on the likes of reigning title runner-up Iker Lecuona, on a 22-rider grid featuring nine Ducatis, six Yamahas, two BMWs, two bimotas, two Hondas and a Kawasaki.

Among those missing will be former WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista and ex-MotoGP and WorldSBK race winner Danilo Petrucci. Albert Arenas completes the grid on a second Goeleven machine, alongside Lorenzo Baldassarri.

Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha. © Gold and Goose

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