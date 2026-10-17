Why Iker Lecuona was surprised he finished Jerez WorldSBK Race 1

Finishing Race 1 at the Jerez WorldSBK came as a surprise to Iker Lecuona after a couple of sketchy moments early on.

Iker Lecuona, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Iker Lecuona thinks he was fortunate to finish Race 1 at the Jerez WorldSBK after a couple of front end slides.

Lecuona had his worst finish since Australia, taking third behind Nicolo Bulega and Sam Lowes

For a while it looked as though he could even be off the podium as he came under pressure from Yari Montella after a few laps, but the Spaniard proved stronger in the end of the race having chose a harder-compound front tyre.

A change to the setting in FP3 had helped Lecuona, but he says he lost ground in the race when he lost the front twice in the space of a few laps, the second occasion inviting a pass from Montella.

Iker Lecuona, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“I know it was a tricky weekend for me but this morning I think we found something and it’s true that in qualifying I did a small mistake in turn eight and I lost one tenth, that is the tenth [to] P2,” Iker Lecuona told WorldSBK.com.

“I said on Thursday or yesterday that Nicolo [Bulega] is on another planet right now, so the focus is to be second. 

“Sam [Lowes] did a really good job, honestly. I know from this morning that he’s my leading competitor, let’s say.

“Then during the race, honestly I didn’t expect that in lap four I almost crashed in turn 11. I don’t know why [I stayed] on the bike: I broke the leathers, I lost the front completely and I stayed on the bike, so I don’t know why, but I’m on the bike. 

“Two laps after I lost the front in turn 12, that is when Yari [Montella] overtook me. 

Iker Lecuona, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“So, it’s just a very difficult race in the beginning because at the end, with used tyres, I’m one of the fastest on track, but with new tyres I struggle too much, even riding gentle and riding just to conserve the tyre I cannot do it. It’s something I need to understand why. I’m frustrated.”

Rain is in the forecast for Sunday, but this does not improve Lecuona’s outlook.

“The track was very tricky and if it’s raining, honestly, my target is just to finish the weekend with no crashes,” he admitted.

“The year is almost done, so for me tomorrow is just to be safe, finish the race, enjoy with the team this amazing season with my family, friends, and that’s it.”

Tags:

Iker Lecuona
Aruba.it Racing - Ducati
Why Iker Lecuona was surprised he finished Jerez WorldSBK Race 1
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

World Superbikes News
Iker Lecuona writes off Jerez WorldSBK victory chances
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
The 2027 WorldSBK rider line-up so far
Start, 2026 French WorldSBK Superpole race.
World Superbikes News
Nicolo Bulega declared Estoril WorldSBK demolition “one of the best” of 2026
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
Iker Lecuona blames weather for Estoril WorldSBK blunder that gave Nicolo Bulega win
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
Nicolo Bulega on the brink of another WorldSBK record but "just thinking to win"
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
Iker Lecuona eyes improvement to fight Nicolo Bulega at Estoril WorldSBK
Iker Lecuona, Nicolo Bulega, Alex Lowes, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Latest News

WSBK News
Why Iker Lecuona was surprised he finished Jerez WorldSBK Race 1
8m ago
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Sam Lowes names which other WorldSBK rider should be “closer to third place”
1h ago
Sam Lowes, Jerez WorldSBK 2026.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega beats WorldSBK greats to win milestone on final weekend
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega, Jerez WorldSBK 2026.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega “in another world” at Jerez WorldSBK, rival admits
8h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega fights Jerez wildlife on route WorldSBK top spot
16/10/26
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK News
Sam Lowes bounces back “from first lap” at Jerez WorldSBK after “strange” Estoril
16/10/26
Sam Lowes, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Iker Lecuona writes off Jerez WorldSBK victory chances
16/10/26
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Second manufacturer pursues Danilo Petrucci for 2027 US switch
16/10/26
Danilo Petrucci, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
The 2027 WorldSBK rider line-up so far
14/10/26
Start, 2026 French WorldSBK Superpole race.
WSBK News
Ducati WorldSBK team announces 2027 line-up following Alex Rins links
13/10/26
Lorenzo Baldassarri, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.