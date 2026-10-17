Nicolo Bulega beats WorldSBK greats to win milestone on final weekend

Nicolo Bulega has achieved 50 WorldSBK wins quicker than Alvaro Bautista, Jonathan Rea or Toprak Razgatlioglu managed.

The 2026 world champion sealed his 50th win with a dominant performance in Race 1 of the Jerez WorldSBK round, leading every lap ahead of Sam Lowes.

Bulega’s achievement is pretty astonishing given this is only his third season in WorldSBK.

And in two of those seasons Bulega went up against Razgatlioglu, who won the 2024 and 2025 titles with BMW.

Nicolo Bulega, Jerez WorldSBK 2026. © Gold and Goose

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Bulega’s 50th WorldSBK win now puts him three clear of Bautista’s 2023 tally of 27, making him the first WorldSBK rider ever to win 30 races in a season.

Speaking to WorldSBK.com, Bulega said this after today’s Race 1: “It is a good number. Honestly, since the first year that I arrived here everything was fantastic. 50 victories in WorldSBK in three years is amazing.”

Bulega went on to say that producing these sorts of results means a lot to him due to it being his final weekend in WorldSBK.

The soon-to-be MotoGP rider added: “I’m really happy. It’s my last weekend in WorldSBK, so for me it is important to leave this paddock with good performance.

“This track I like, but this year it is slower and [more[ dirty than last year.

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Nicolo Bulega, Jerez WorldSBK 2026. © Gold and Goose

“But in the end, it is the same for everybody. I think I had a good package and my team did great work.

“I hope for good weather tomorrow but it looks a bit strange and tricky. But we will try our best.”

For Bulega, winning the last two races of the 2026 season would cap off what’s already been the most dominant season ever by an individual rider.

But Ducati’s wider dominance in 2026 can’t be forgotten either, with the Italian marque winning every race up to this point.

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Bulega and Aruba.it Ducati team-mate Iker Lecuona have combined to win all the races so far in 2026.