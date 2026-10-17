2026 Jerez WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
2026 World Superbike Championship standings after Race 1 at the Jerez WorldSBK, the 12th and final round of the season.
Riders' standings after Race 1 at the final round of thr 2026 WorldSBK season at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.
Nicolo Bulega's 30th win of 2026 was of course of little consequence to the championship standings, the title having been clinched by the Italian in September at Cremona. He now leads Iker Lecuona by 155 points.
Lecuona in turn is 233 points ahead of Yari Montella, but the Barni Ducati rider clinched third in the championship with his fourth place, and with Alex Lowes only eighth in a Race 1 that was completely dominated by Ducati.
Lowes has also been levelled by his brother, Sam Lowes, for fourth in the championship - both are on 245 points going into the Superpole Race. Lorenzo Baldassarri could yet get to fourth - he trails the Lowes brothers by 22 points ahead of tomorrow's final two races of the season.
Full WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 1 at Jerez are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | Spanish Round | Round 12, Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|689
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|534
|3
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|301
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|245
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|245
|6
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|223
|7
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|214
|8
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|189
|9
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|162
|10
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|150
|11
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|136
|12
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|121
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|108
|14
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|81
|15
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|78
|16
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|63
|17
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|61
|18
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|46
|19
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|40
|20
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|23
|21
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|21
|22
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|7
|23
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|7
|24
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|6
|25
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|4
|26
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|3
|27
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1
|28
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Team Apreco
|Yamaha R1
|0
|29
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|30
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|0