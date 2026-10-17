2026 Jerez WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1

Riders' standings after Race 1 at the final round of thr 2026 WorldSBK season at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

Nicolo Bulega's 30th win of 2026 was of course of little consequence to the championship standings, the title having been clinched by the Italian in September at Cremona. He now leads Iker Lecuona by 155 points.

Lecuona in turn is 233 points ahead of Yari Montella, but the Barni Ducati rider clinched third in the championship with his fourth place, and with Alex Lowes only eighth in a Race 1 that was completely dominated by Ducati.

Lowes has also been levelled by his brother, Sam Lowes, for fourth in the championship - both are on 245 points going into the Superpole Race. Lorenzo Baldassarri could yet get to fourth - he trails the Lowes brothers by 22 points ahead of tomorrow's final two races of the season.

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Full WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 1 at Jerez are below.

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