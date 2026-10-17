2026 Jerez WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1

2026 World Superbike Championship standings after Race 1 at the Jerez WorldSBK, the 12th and final round of the season.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Riders' standings after Race 1 at the final round of thr 2026 WorldSBK season at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

Nicolo Bulega's 30th win of 2026 was of course of little consequence to the championship standings, the title having been clinched by the Italian in September at Cremona. He now leads Iker Lecuona by 155 points.

Lecuona in turn is 233 points ahead of Yari Montella, but the Barni Ducati rider clinched third in the championship with his fourth place, and with Alex Lowes only eighth in a Race 1 that was completely dominated by Ducati.

Lowes has also been levelled by his brother, Sam Lowes, for fourth in the championship - both are on 245 points going into the Superpole Race. Lorenzo Baldassarri could yet get to fourth - he trails the Lowes brothers by 22 points ahead of tomorrow's final two races of the season.

Full WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 1 at Jerez are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | Spanish Round | Round 12, Race 1

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R689
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R534
3Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R301
4Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998245
5Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R245
6Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R223
7Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998214
8Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R189
9Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR162
10Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R150
11Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR136
12Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1121
13Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1108
14Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R81
15Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R78
16Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R163
17Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR61
18Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R146
19Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R40
20Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR23
21Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R21
22Tetsuta NagashimaJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R7
23Loris BazFRAMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R7
24Jonathan ReaGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R6
25Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R14
26Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R13
27Ryan VickersGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1
28Twan SmitsNEDTeam AprecoYamaha R10
29Yuki KuniiJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R0
30Hannes SoomerESTROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR0

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World Superbikes
2026 Jerez WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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