Honda “can fight for wins” in WorldSBK with new bike - Jake Dixon

Honda can contend for WorldSBK victories with its new bike, Jake Dixon believes.

Jake Dixon, 2026 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jake Dixon, 2026 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Jake Dixon thinks Honda can be challenging for victories in WorldSBK with its updated CBR1000RR-R.

Honda’s new Fireblade was presented at the EICMA show in Milan. The bike features a new frame, swingarm, and a new fairing with updated aerodynamics, as well as several minor tweaks to the engine.

The effect of the updates on Honda’s WorldSBK results will only be seen with time, but after an initial test on the bike at Jerez at the end of October Jake Dixon is confident about the new package’s potential.

“I’m 100 per cent confident in the direction Honda is taking,” said Jake Dixon, speaking to WorldSBK.com about the new bike at EICMA.

Jake Dixon, Cremona WorldSBK.
Jake Dixon, Cremona WorldSBK.
© Gold & Goose

“I’m normally a pretty confident person anyway, but I’m looking forward to the new challenge with this bike and the new rule changes to come. 

“I think we can fight for wins. If we can’t, there’s no point in getting up every day and training as hard as we do. 

“My goal and Honda’s goal is to win. 

“This year didn’t go to plan, but sometimes in life there are setbacks, and it’s more a matter of how you come back from them that makes you great.”

Dixon highlighted the aerodynamics on the new bike as one of the standout changes compared to the previous Fireblade, which debuted in 2024.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

“Honestly, there are a lot of changes,” said Dixon.

“It’s a whole new bike. New aero, new frame, everything. I’m super excited. 

“We rode the bike around two weeks ago at Jerez. It’s a big step from what we were doing before, so a massive thank you to Honda and HRC for bringing this new bike out to help us compete more at the front. 

“We have a lot of work still ahead of us, but we will go step-by-step. 

“The new aero is a particularly big difference from what we had; we didn’t have much on the old bike, and this one has a lot more.”

Dixon’s WorldSBK season is over, of course, but he is not necessarily done racing in 2026. Reports emerged on Tuesday that the British rider will race the Qatar MotoGP this weekend in place of Joan Mir, whose vision problems returned at Malaysia last week and who will therefore reportedly miss the Lusail race.

Tags:

Jake Dixon
Honda HRC
Honda “can fight for wins” in WorldSBK with new bike - Jake Dixon
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

World Superbikes News
The 2027 WorldSBK rider line-up so far
Start, 2026 French WorldSBK Superpole race.
World Superbikes News
How Somkiat Chantra is using one-off MotoGP ride to boost WorldSBK performance
Somkiat Chantra, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
HRC names Jake Dixon’s team-mate in 2027 Honda WorldSBK line-up
Jake Dixon, Somkiat Chantra, WorldSBK 2026.
World Superbikes News
Jake Dixon “overachieved” for best WorldSBK finish, Jonathan Rea pushes Honda “hard”
Jake Dixon, Cremona WorldSBK.
World Superbikes News
Jake Dixon makes bold claim about Honda WorldSBK potential after first top 10
Jake Dixon, 2026 Italian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
“More dry laps than expected” for Jake Dixon at Cremona WorldSBK test
Jake Dixon, September 2026 Cremona HRC WorldSBK test. Credit: Honda Racing Corporation.

Latest News

WSBK News
Honda “can fight for wins” in WorldSBK with new bike - Jake Dixon
2m ago
Jake Dixon, 2026 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
WorldSBK legend uses Honda to raise money in children’s cancer charity event
28/10/26
Jonathan Rea, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
WSBK News
WorldSBK champion tests next-gen Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade
23/10/26
Jonathan Rea, Jerez WorldSBK Test. Photo credit: Jonathan Rea/Facebook.
WSBK News
The 2027 WorldSBK rider line-up so far
22/10/26
Start, 2026 French WorldSBK Superpole race.
WSBK News
Former WorldSBK champion team set for move to Chinese brand for 2027
21/10/26
Can Oncu, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK, Supersport. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK News
Danilo Petrucci calls BMW WorldSBK season a “perfect storm”
20/10/26
Danilo Petrucci, 2026 UK WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
WSBK News
Danilo Petrucci makes major career declaration after WorldSBK finale
19/10/26
Danilo Petrucci, 2026 Italian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega reacts to matching idol Troy Bayliss with record-breaking WorldSBK win
18/10/26
Nicolo Bulega, Jerez WorldSBK 2026.
WSBK News
Iker Lecuona wishes “much faster” Nicolo Bulega stayed in WorldSBK
18/10/26
Iker Lecuona, Nicolo Bulega, Jerez WorldSBK 2026.
WSBK News
Former WorldSBK champion swaps bikes for cars in surprise race against Alex Brundle
18/10/26
Carl Fogarty, Alex Brundle.