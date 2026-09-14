“More dry laps than expected” for Jake Dixon at Cremona WorldSBK test

The next round of the 2026 WorldSBK season will be another new track for Jake Dixon, who had one-day test at the Cremona Circuit last week to prepare.

Dixon will head to Cremona after his most promising WorldSBK round to date at Magny-Cours, having shown top-10 pace there all weekend.

Dixon had tested at Magny-Cours with Honda during the summer break to try to adapt to the circuit, and ahead of the Italian Round he and Honda tried the same tactic, although the weather this time was not perfect.

“It was a good test,” said Jake Dixon.

Jake Dixon, September 2026 Cremona HRC WorldSBK test. Credit: Honda Racing Corporation.

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“In the end, we got more dry laps than expected, considering the forecast, so that was lucky.

“In the afternoon it really rained hard, but we decided to do some wet laps as well, so I think it was good.

“But let’s see for the race.

“We have one week off now to recover from a busy few days and then we go again, looking to keep improving step by step.”

Dixon’s team-mate, Somkiat Chantra, felt he was able to find a decent setup in the test, and that he was able to dial in his wet setup as well.

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Somkiat Chantra, September 2026 Cremona HRC WorldSBK test. Credit: Honda Racing Corporation.

“First we tried, as always, to adapt the bike and also work on the setup to prepare for the race in ten days’ time,” he said.

“We identified a setup that is not so bad, but we also had to adapt to the mixed conditions of course, and this changed our working schedule.

“But anyway, it hasn’t gone badly.

“We also have some good settings in both the rain and the dry.

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“With the dry setup, I think we’re at about 80 per cent, and as for the rest we will adapt during the race weekend.”