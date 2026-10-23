WorldSBK champion tests next-gen Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade

Jonathan Rea tests Honda’s next-generation CBR1000RR-R Fireblade alongside Jake Dixon and Somkiat Chantra.

Jonathan Rea, Jerez WorldSBK Test. Photo credit: Jonathan Rea/Facebook.
Jonathan Rea, Jerez WorldSBK Test. Photo credit: Jonathan Rea/Facebook.

Honda had provided a first look at its new WorldSBK-spec CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, which features lower ground-effect side pods similar to Ducati’s all-conquering Panigale V4 R.

Ducati won every race of the 2026 WorldSBK championship, therefore, it’s obvious why other brands might be looking at the Italian marque when it comes to aerodynamics in particular.

And from what we can see based on images of the new CBR1000RR-R at Jerez, the bike’s V4 R-themed side pods are among the main changes that Honda is leaning on.

In addition, the next-generation Fireblade also includes larger front wings and a narrower front fairing with revised headlights and a slightly different ram-air inlet. 

Jonathan Rea, Jerez WorldSBK Test. Photo credit: Jonathan Rea/Facebook.
Jonathan Rea, Jerez WorldSBK Test. Photo credit: Jonathan Rea/Facebook.

The current Fireblade features more ornate-looking aero elements, while the new items are much more distinct, extending out from either side of the fairing below where the indicators would usually be found. They are more alike those that are housed by the Ducati Panigale V4 R.

The new CBR1000RR-R was spotted testing as part of the two-day Jerez WorldSBK test, which began on Thursday. 

Sam Lowes topped the first day, while six-time world champion Jonathan Rea was fastest of Honda’s three riders ahead of Somkiat Chantra and Jake Dixon

The second and final day of the test is taking place today, with Honda also familiarising its new race-spec CBR1000RR-R with Michelin tyres, as the French manufacturer is set to replace Pirelli for 2027. 

Without giving too much away regarding the new bike, Honda dressed its next-gen Fireblade in a full camo-themed livery. 

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The changes to the winglets, side pods and front fairing are all updates we can expect to see when the Japanese brand reveals a new road-going model. 

The new Honda also looks the most comparable machine to the Panigale V4 R compared with other brands, which is by no means a negative given the Italian company will start 2027 as the firm favourite to retain the riders’, teams’ and manufacturers’ titles. It is, of course, worth mentioning that what makes a bike fast is more than skin deep, though.

Tags:

Jonathan Rea
Sam Lowes
Jake Dixon
World Superbikes
Ducati
Honda
Somkiat Chantra

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