2026 Jerez WorldSBK Test: Results from day-one

Results from day-one of the post-season Jerez WorldSBK test at the Circuito de Jerez- Angel Nieto.

Sam Lowes, Jerez WorldSBK 2026.
Sam Lowes, Jerez WorldSBK 2026.
© Gold and Goose

Sam Lowes was fastest on day-one of the Jerez WorldSBK test, albeit in a very reduced field that was heavily dominated by HRC.

Many riders and teams opted not to stay in Jerez following last weekend’s season-finale, although Honda’s factory team elected to remain in Andalucia with Jake Dixon, Somkiat Chantra, and test rider Jonathan Rea all in action.

Riding a camo-themed CBR1000RR-R, Rea set the third quickest time ahead of both factory riders, with Chantra narrowly out-pacing Dixon in fourth. 

But it was Lowes that ended the day fastest with a time of 1m 38.790s, over half a second clear of BMW’s Miguel Oliveira

Miguel Oliveira, Jerez WorldSBK 2026.
Miguel Oliveira, Jerez WorldSBK 2026.
© Gold and Goose

Rounding out the top six was BMW test rider Michael Van Der Mark, who closed out day-one 1.790s down on Lowes’ best time. 

This week’s test represents an important chance for all riders involved, but particularly those with full-time race seats next season, to try Michelin’s new WorldSBK tyres.

The switch from Pirelli to Michelin brings an end to WorldSBK’s 23-year partnership with the Italian tyre manufacturer, which in-turn is replacing Michelin in MotoGP next season.

2026 World Superbike Jerez Test | Day-one Results | Circuito de Jerez - Angel Nieto
PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.790
2Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR0.527s
3Jonathan ReaGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R0.927s
4Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1.330s
5Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1.350s
6Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1.790s

Tags:

Jonathan Rea
Sam Lowes
Michael Van Der Mark
Jake Dixon
Somkiat Chantra
Miguel Oliveira

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