2026 Jerez WorldSBK Test: Results from day-one

Sam Lowes was fastest on day-one of the Jerez WorldSBK test, albeit in a very reduced field that was heavily dominated by HRC.

Many riders and teams opted not to stay in Jerez following last weekend’s season-finale, although Honda’s factory team elected to remain in Andalucia with Jake Dixon, Somkiat Chantra, and test rider Jonathan Rea all in action.

Riding a camo-themed CBR1000RR-R, Rea set the third quickest time ahead of both factory riders, with Chantra narrowly out-pacing Dixon in fourth.

But it was Lowes that ended the day fastest with a time of 1m 38.790s, over half a second clear of BMW’s Miguel Oliveira.

Miguel Oliveira, Jerez WorldSBK 2026. © Gold and Goose

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Rounding out the top six was BMW test rider Michael Van Der Mark, who closed out day-one 1.790s down on Lowes’ best time.

This week’s test represents an important chance for all riders involved, but particularly those with full-time race seats next season, to try Michelin’s new WorldSBK tyres.

The switch from Pirelli to Michelin brings an end to WorldSBK’s 23-year partnership with the Italian tyre manufacturer, which in-turn is replacing Michelin in MotoGP next season.