2026 Jerez WorldSBK Test: Results from day-one
Results from day-one of the post-season Jerez WorldSBK test at the Circuito de Jerez- Angel Nieto.
Sam Lowes was fastest on day-one of the Jerez WorldSBK test, albeit in a very reduced field that was heavily dominated by HRC.
Many riders and teams opted not to stay in Jerez following last weekend’s season-finale, although Honda’s factory team elected to remain in Andalucia with Jake Dixon, Somkiat Chantra, and test rider Jonathan Rea all in action.
Riding a camo-themed CBR1000RR-R, Rea set the third quickest time ahead of both factory riders, with Chantra narrowly out-pacing Dixon in fourth.
But it was Lowes that ended the day fastest with a time of 1m 38.790s, over half a second clear of BMW’s Miguel Oliveira.
Rounding out the top six was BMW test rider Michael Van Der Mark, who closed out day-one 1.790s down on Lowes’ best time.
This week’s test represents an important chance for all riders involved, but particularly those with full-time race seats next season, to try Michelin’s new WorldSBK tyres.
The switch from Pirelli to Michelin brings an end to WorldSBK’s 23-year partnership with the Italian tyre manufacturer, which in-turn is replacing Michelin in MotoGP next season.
|2026 World Superbike Jerez Test | Day-one Results | Circuito de Jerez - Angel Nieto
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.790
|2
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|0.527s
|3
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0.927s
|4
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1.330s
|5
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1.350s
|6
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1.790s