Nicolo Bulega has revealed cautious talks between himself and Andrea Kimi Antonelli on the weekend of the latter’s F1 title win.

By the time Antonelli won the F1 title in Mexico, Bulega had been WorldSBK champion for over a month having sealed his second world championship (after the 2023 Supersport title) at Cremona in September.

Bulega, who has said previously this year that he sometimes plays Call of Duty with Antonelli, was therefore free to focus on things outside of his own racing career by the time the Mercedes driver had set up his Mexico City title tap-in.

But any conversations between the two around that time had been cautious, Bulega says, because he didn’t want to “disturb” his compatriot at such an important moment.

Kimi Antonelli secured his maiden F1 title in Mexico

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“I spoke with him [Antonelli] before the weekend because I know the stress that a rider can have during the race weekend, so I didn’t want to disturb him,” said Nicolo Bulega, speaking to WorldSBK.com at EICMA.

“I just sent him a message. We live very close, so sometimes we meet.”

After the title was won, there was another message from Bulega: “I didn’t want to disturb him because I know that sometimes, especially for him that he’s very famous now and he has a lot of fans.”

Bulega himself was at the F1 race in the US when Antonelli won and George Russell was only eighth, results that set up the title chance for Antonelli in Mexico a week later that he would go on to take.

The 2027 MotoGP rookie was there to promote the grand prix series, riding a Ducati Lenovo Desmosedici with other test riders and veterans like Andrea Dovizioso for Yamaha and Lorenzo Savadori for Aprilia.

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Nicolo Bulega on Ducati Desmosedici at 2026 F1 US Grand Prix, demo lap. Credit: XPB. © XPB Images

“It was a very fun weekend there,” Bulega said of his time in Austin, where next April he will race for the first time.

“It was a good weekend because we had the opportunity to show the MotoGP to Formula 1 fans, so it was good for the bikes and there were a lot of people in Austin, that there is always a fantastic atmosphere, so it was nice.”