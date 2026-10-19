Danilo Petrucci makes major career declaration after WorldSBK finale

Danilo Petrucci’s WorldSBK career has ended, he has confirmed, saying the Jerez round was his “last” in the championship.

Petrucci’s future has been up in the air since mid-summer when BMW decided not to exercise a clause in the Italian’s contract to keep him in the team for next season. It didn’t mean he was out of BMW on the spot (BMW made the same decision regarding Miguel Oliveira, but retained him anyway), but when Brad Binder was signed by the Bavarian factory Petrucci was left looking around for 2027.

MotoAmerica with BMW was an option to begin with, but that has disappeared. GoEleven Ducati emerged as a chance to stay in WorldSBK, but it now seems that a move to MotoAmerica with Attack Performance Yamaha will be the option Petrucci chooses for 2027.

The Italian was left emotional at the end of the weekend in Jerez, where he confirmed the Spanish Round would be his last in the Superbike World Championship.

Danilo Petrucci, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“Unfortunately, when I’m really happy, I always cry, I’m crying a lot, so I’m really happy,” Danilo Petrucci said.

“It’s been an incredible journey for me. I was coming from nowhere. I’ve won [in] every championship I’ve competed in.

“This year has been really, really tough. I want to thank BMW because they helped me a lot. Unfortunately, the outcome hasn’t been good, but I found a really, really good group of people.

“I can only say thank you to WorldSBK. When I quit MotoGP, I went to MotoAmerica, and I wanted to try to win a world championship, and BMW was my target.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t go as I wanted, but I gave it my all. This is the most beautiful feeling.

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Danilo Petrucci, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

“This will be my last WorldSBK race, but I’m so happy. I rode in this paddock for the first time in 2007, 20 years ago, in Superstock 600. I’m really happy.”

Petrucci will leave WorldSBK as a three-time race winner and 19-time podium finisher in the top class, in which he’s raced for four seasons.

“I have many many beautiful memories in this paddock,” he said.

“My first podium, my hattrick at Cremona, being a factory rider. BMW is the biggest factory in Europe, I’ve ridden for Ducati, KTM, BMW – not bad for a guy from the countryside in Italy.

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“I wanted to be a world champion, that’s why I joined WorldSBK. I tried my best, and I can be happy with that. There is more in life.

Danilo Petrucci, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“All I can say is thank you to everyone: WorldSBK, BMW, and everyone who helped me at home.

“My greatest victory is being able to tell this story; it’s something I find really fulfilling.

“It makes me really proud to have so many people say they will miss me; it took me like 15 minutes to cross the pit lane with the number of people who came up to me.

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“I want to thank everyone; it’s been an incredible journey. I never would have expected this in my life.

“Winning in MotoGP, winning in Dakar, going back to on-road and continuing to win.

“If there was a rider like me when I was a child, I would be my idol. It’s an incredible feeling to be able to say that.”