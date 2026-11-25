WorldSBK teams will head to Jerez today and tomorrow for a two-day test at the Spanish track, but Somkiat Chantra will miss out.

The Honda HRC rider had a tough 2026 WorldSBK season with injury, missing both the Australian Round and the Dutch Round.

2026 will also end with Chantra under the doctor’s knife, as he undergoes surgery to remove a fixation device that was fitted during a previous surgery.

The timing means he will be unable to ride in the two-day test at Jerez, which will be one of the first to take place when teams’ full focus has been switched to 2027’s new Michelin tyres.

Somkiat Chantra, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“Having recently experienced pain in his right wrist, [Somkiat Chantra] underwent medical checks that confirmed the need for a surgical procedure to remove the fixation devices from a previous operation,” reads a statement from HRC.

“The procedure is scheduled for 25 November in Thailand. Honda HRC will provide further updates in due course.”

Chantra’s absence means only Jake Dixon of Honda’s two full-time factory riders will be present in Jerez as the British rider returns to his regular work after competing in two MotoGP races in Qatar and Portugal, replacing the ill Joan Mir, in which his best result was a 14th at Lusail.

Of course, the dates of the test mean that Dixon will be on a WorldSBK machine for the two days directly prior to the start of the final MotoGP weekend of the season in Valencia.

Honda has not confirmed yet whether Mir will be able to return to ride in what would be his final race for HRC before moving to Gresini Ducati in 2027.

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