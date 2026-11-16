Miguel Oliveira says Brad Binder can “hopefully” help BMW back to the top of WorldSBK thanks to his MotoGP experience.

Binder will move from KTM’s MotoGP project to BMW’s factory WorldSBK team in 2027, repeating a move made by Oliveira himself (albeit from Yamaha in MotoGP) in 2026.

But while Oliveira arrived at BMW fresh of a second straight riders’ title for the Bavarian brand, Binder goes there at a time when the M1000 RR has not won a race in over a year.

Of course, given Ducati won every race in 2026 and took almost all of the podium positions, BMW is not unique in being winless this year, but even with a change of regulations for next season there is less optimism now than this time last year about BMW’s prospects of beating Ducati and getting back to the top of WorldSBK.’

Miguel Oliveira & Brad Binder speak in 2025. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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But Oliveira is hopefully that Binder will be able to help the development of the bike and its adaptation to the new Michelin tyres when he comes over from MotoGP, while also challenging the Portuguese himself to be constantly at the top of his game.

“I think he [Binder] will bring some speed also because he’s super-fast, he’s aggressive, and hopefully he can bring his experience over to help us make a winning bike again and come back to the top step of the podium that is the target,” said Miguel Oliveira, speaking to WorldSBK.com at EICMA.

“What you expect from a team-mate is that he tests you and puts you to the limit, and makes you be at your best game.”

“We could’ve achieved more”

Although BMW was winless this season it was not a year that overwhelmingly disappointed Oliveira, who feels that the general lack of results, especially in the second half of the year, was contributed to by the injuries he sustained in Czechia and which kept him off the grid for several rounds afterwards.

Miguel Oliveira, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“It was a good year, I have to say,” Oliveira said in review of 2026.

“A lot of results that we wanted to achieve that we didn’t manage to, many of them due to the injury, but overall we felt that we could’ve achieved a little bit more.

“But we finished in a positive way the championship and we showed that we could be strong. We take this experience into the future and excited to [see] what’s to come in 2027.”

Looking to next year, Oliveira’s goals are straightforward: “Win some races! This is the first step. For sure, be more times on the podium, and to grab some wins. That would make me happy.”