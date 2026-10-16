Second manufacturer pursues Danilo Petrucci for 2027 US switch

Danilo Petrucci has been approached by a second manufacturer for a move to the US’s MotoAmerica series in 2027.

Danilo Petrucci, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Danilo Petrucci’s future remains undecided at present, but there remain chances in WorldSBK and MotoAmerica for the Italian.

Petrucci was immediately in contention for a MotoAmerica ride after BMW decided to replace him with Brad Binder for 2027 in WorldSBK.

The Bavarian brand offered Petrucci a place in its MotoAmerica team, but GPOne reports that this offer has been withdrawn in favour of a different rider.

At the same time, Petrucci has been in talks with the GoEleven Ducati team to stay in WorldSBK, but the satellite squad is reportedly also considering 2026 CIV Superbike champion Alessandro Delbianco, who would come with backing from Pata.

Danilo Petrucci, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

But another door has opened in the US for Petrucci, with the Attack Performance Yamaha team – which won the 2026 MotoAmerica Superbike title with Bobby Fong – making an approach to the two-time MotoGP race winner.

Petrucci, of course, raced in MotoAmerica back in 2022 with the Warhorse HSBK Ducati team. That year he won five races, but was beaten to the title by Attack Performance’s Jake Gagne.

“They [Attack Performance] approached me and it's something I like,” Danilo Petrucci said, speaking ahead of the Spanish WorldSBK at Jerez, as reported by GPOne.

“Also because it's the team that won this year and the one I battled with in 2022, the year I raced there. 

“They are certainly very well prepared and [...] I still want to race, and I would like to find something I enjoy and that motivates me. 

Danilo Petrucci, 2026 Italian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, 2026 Italian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“They are good options, but I still don’t have a clear picture.”

He added: “I still don’t have a clear picture of the two situations [Attack Performance and GoEleven] because in either case there are still things they need to tell me.”

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Danilo Petrucci
ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Second manufacturer pursues Danilo Petrucci for 2027 US switch
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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