2026 Jerez WorldSBK, Friday Practice Results: Bulega leads Ducati top-five lockout

Full results from the Friday practice sessions at the 2026 Spanish WorldSBK at Jerez.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the Friday practice sessions at the 2026 Spanish WorldSBK at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

Nicolo Bulega topped WorldSBK FP1 in Jerez, setting his 1m38.155s in the opening minutes of the session. Bulega continued to lap in the low-to-mid-1m38s for the majority of the session, including a first run that lasted for the first 15 minutes.

Sam Lowes was second-fastest but 0.252 seconds behind Bulega, while Iker Lecuona, Yari Montella, and Alberto Surra completed a top-five lockout for Ducati.

Alex Lowes rounded out the top-six and was the leading non-Ducati rider, ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri, Axel Bassani, Xavi Vierge, and Miguel Oliveira who completed the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from FP1 at Jerez are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | FP1 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.155
2Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.407
3Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.489
4Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.521
5Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.597
6Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:38.625
7Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.681
8Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:38.850
9Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:38.970
10Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:39.342
11Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.423
12Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:39.583
13Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:39.631
14Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:39.656
15Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.788
16Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:39.836
17Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:39.926
18Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:40.162
19Loris BazFRAMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.185
20Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:40.253
21Twan SmitsNEDMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:40.839
22Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:40.926

Tags:

World Superbikes
2026 Jerez WorldSBK, Friday Practice Results: Bulega leads Ducati top-three lockout
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Latest News

WSBK News
The 2027 WorldSBK rider line-up so far
14/10/26
Start, 2026 French WorldSBK Superpole race.
WSBK News
Ducati WorldSBK team announces 2027 line-up following Alex Rins links
13/10/26
Lorenzo Baldassarri, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Danilo Petrucci admits Jerez WorldSBK “probably my last race” despite ongoing talks
11/10/26
Danilo Petrucci, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega declared Estoril WorldSBK demolition “one of the best” of 2026
11/10/26
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista left with “strange” feeling after losing Estoril WorldSBK podium
11/10/26
Alvaro Bautista, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK News
Iker Lecuona blames weather for Estoril WorldSBK blunder that gave Nicolo Bulega win
11/10/26
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega on the brink of another WorldSBK record but "just thinking to win"
10/10/26
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
“Big challenge” for Miguel Oliveira to stand on Estoril WorldSBK podium
10/10/26
Miguel Oliveira, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, entering pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Yari Montella reacts to extraordinary “video of the year” WorldSBK save
10/10/26
Yari Montella, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
“I know it’s possible”: Ducati’s WorldSBK breakout star sure of future podiums
10/10/26
Alberto Surra, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.