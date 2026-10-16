2026 Jerez WorldSBK, Friday Practice Results: Bulega leads Ducati top-five lockout

Results from the Friday practice sessions at the 2026 Spanish WorldSBK at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

Nicolo Bulega topped WorldSBK FP1 in Jerez, setting his 1m38.155s in the opening minutes of the session. Bulega continued to lap in the low-to-mid-1m38s for the majority of the session, including a first run that lasted for the first 15 minutes.

Sam Lowes was second-fastest but 0.252 seconds behind Bulega, while Iker Lecuona, Yari Montella, and Alberto Surra completed a top-five lockout for Ducati.

Alex Lowes rounded out the top-six and was the leading non-Ducati rider, ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri, Axel Bassani, Xavi Vierge, and Miguel Oliveira who completed the top-10.

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Full WorldSBK results from FP1 at Jerez are below.

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