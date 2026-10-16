2026 Jerez WorldSBK, Friday Practice Results: Bulega leads Ducati top-five lockout
Full results from the Friday practice sessions at the 2026 Spanish WorldSBK at Jerez.
Results from the Friday practice sessions at the 2026 Spanish WorldSBK at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.
Nicolo Bulega topped WorldSBK FP1 in Jerez, setting his 1m38.155s in the opening minutes of the session. Bulega continued to lap in the low-to-mid-1m38s for the majority of the session, including a first run that lasted for the first 15 minutes.
Sam Lowes was second-fastest but 0.252 seconds behind Bulega, while Iker Lecuona, Yari Montella, and Alberto Surra completed a top-five lockout for Ducati.
Alex Lowes rounded out the top-six and was the leading non-Ducati rider, ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri, Axel Bassani, Xavi Vierge, and Miguel Oliveira who completed the top-10.
Full WorldSBK results from FP1 at Jerez are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | FP1 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.155
|2
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.407
|3
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.489
|4
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.521
|5
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.597
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:38.625
|7
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.681
|8
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:38.850
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:38.970
|10
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:39.342
|11
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.423
|12
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:39.583
|13
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:39.631
|14
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:39.656
|15
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.788
|16
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.836
|17
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:39.926
|18
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.162
|19
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.185
|20
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.253
|21
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.839
|22
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.926