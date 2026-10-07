HRC names Jake Dixon’s team-mate in 2027 Honda WorldSBK line-up

Fresh from an impressive one-off return to MotoGP, Honda has extended Somkiat Chantra’s contract for the 2027 WorldSBK season.

The Thai rider will thus remain alongside Jake Dixon for the first year of the Michelin WorldSBK era.

Like Dixon, Chantra has endured an injury-interrupted rookie Superbike campaign, with a best result of 13th.

However, Chantra gave a reminder of his talent by matching that result on his MotoGP return at Motegi last weekend, where he also outqualified full-time HRC rider Luca Marini.



Somkiat Chantra, Japanese MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“I am very happy to continue with Honda HRC in WorldSBK for another season,” Chantra said.

“This year has been a new challenge for me, with a new championship, a new bike and many new tracks to learn, but step by step I have gained experience and a better understanding of the CBR1000RR-R SP.

“I really appreciate the trust that Honda HRC continues to place in me, and I want to thank the team for all their hard work and support.

“I feel that we still have great potential to improve together, and I am very motivated to keep working, make further progress and achieve stronger results in 2027.”

Somkiat Chantra leads Johann Zarco, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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HRC General Manager Taichi Honda added: “We are very pleased to continue with Somkiat for the 2027 season.

“This year he has approached his first WorldSBK season with great commitment and a very positive attitude, working closely with the team and our engineers as he has adapted to a new championship.

“We believe there is still significant potential to develop together, and the continuity of our rider line-up will be important as Honda HRC continues to work on strengthening our WorldSBK project.

“We look forward to continuing this journey with Somkiat and seeing him take further steps forward in 2027.”

Dixon, who also moved from the grand prix paddock to WorldSBK this year, claimed Honda’s best result of the season with sixth place last time out at Cremona.

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Two rounds remain, at Estoril and Jerez.