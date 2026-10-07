A Ducati team in doubt for WorldSBK 2027?

Honda’s confirmation that Somkiat Chantra will remain alongside Jake Dixon for the 2027 WorldSBK season leaves five seats still to be officially decided.

In theory, those are two places at Motoxracing Yamaha, plus single Ducati entries run by MGM, Motocorsa and Goeleven.

However, according to GPOne.com, MGM is yet to confirm whether it has the required budget to compete in 2027.

"There is a real risk that MGM will be unable to continue its Superbike adventure," GPOne reports.

Cremona WorldSBK race action. © Gold & Goose

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That would also place Tarran Mackenzie’s plans in doubt.

After kicking off the season with an impressive fourth-place finish at Phillip Island, Mackenzie returned to the top five at Misano - only to suffer fractures to his left tibia and fibula, collarbone, and shoulder blade next time out at his home Donington round.

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Loris Baz stepped in at Cremona, but MGM 'hopes to have [Mackenzie] back with us for the final two rounds of the WorldSBK season'.

Meanwhile, the Goeleven team of Lorenzo Baldassarri is reportedly looking to expand to a two-rider Ducati line-up next season.

The 17 riders so far confirmed for 2027 are split between six Ducatis, four Yamahas, two BMWs, two Hondas, two bimotas and one Kawasaki.

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Next season will also mark the start of WorldSBK’s new Michelin tyre era.