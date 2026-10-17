Nicolo Bulega “in another world” at Jerez WorldSBK, rival admits

Iker Lecuona admits Nicolo Bulega is “in another world” at the Jerez WorldSBK.

Nicolo Bulega took his 11th pole from 12 races in 2026 at the Jerez WorldSBK.
Nicolo Bulega took his 11th pole from 12 races in 2026 at the Jerez WorldSBK.
© Gold & Goose

Nicolo Bulega is “in another world” at the Jerez WorldSBK, Iker Lecuona has admitted.

Lecuona was already writing off his chances of winning at Jerez this weekend after FP2 on Friday.

After Superpole he was similarly pessimistic, even if he felt better on the bike, as Bulega was over 0.4 seconds faster than him in the final qualifying session of the season.

“Yesterday I had a really bad feeling,” Iker Lecuona said, speaking to the WorldSBK world feed after Superpole.

Iker Lecuona, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“This morning a bit better with used tyres. 

“I know Nicolo [Bulega] is in another world this weekend, so I put the focus on my pace. 

“Also Sam did a really good job, he is fast so for sure we are in a small group there. 

“Let’s see what we can do during the race. In any case, I think we did a good step, then let’s see after the race what we can find for tomorrow.”

Nicolo Bulega himself was pleased with pole position in what was his last Superpole session before moving to MotoGP.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“I feel very good,” he said. “It’s nice to make my last pole position here in World Superbike, so thanks to my team and I hope to continue to be fast.”

Between the two factory Ducatis on the grid will be Sam Lowes, who became only the second rider, after Bulega, in WorldSBK history to lap faster than 1m37s at Jerez.

“Really happy with the lap time,” Lowes said afterwards. 

“Nicolo [Bulega] – okay, he’s fast everywhere, but also here he’s really strong. I think he did a similar lap time last year. 

“So, I knew I had to try and get on the front row [and I needed] a low-1m37s, 1m36s. So, I was happy with the lap time, to do a 1m36s around here, I’m proud of that. 

“Good all weekend, also this morning on used tyres from yesterday my pace was not so bad, so let’s get into the race, have a battle, and just do a nice race to finish off the season.”

Tags:

Iker Lecuona
Nicolo Bulega
Aruba.it Racing - Ducati
Sam Lowes
ELF Marc VDS Racing Team
Nicolo Bulega “in another world” at Jerez WorldSBK, rival admits
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

World Superbikes News
Iker Lecuona writes off Jerez WorldSBK victory chances
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
The 2027 WorldSBK rider line-up so far
Start, 2026 French WorldSBK Superpole race.
World Superbikes News
Nicolo Bulega declared Estoril WorldSBK demolition “one of the best” of 2026
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
Iker Lecuona blames weather for Estoril WorldSBK blunder that gave Nicolo Bulega win
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
Nicolo Bulega on the brink of another WorldSBK record but "just thinking to win"
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
Iker Lecuona eyes improvement to fight Nicolo Bulega at Estoril WorldSBK
Iker Lecuona, Nicolo Bulega, Alex Lowes, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Latest News

WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega “in another world” at Jerez WorldSBK, rival admits
6m ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega fights Jerez wildlife on route WorldSBK top spot
16h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Sam Lowes bounces back “from first lap” at Jerez WorldSBK after “strange” Estoril
17h ago
Sam Lowes, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Iker Lecuona writes off Jerez WorldSBK victory chances
17h ago
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Second manufacturer pursues Danilo Petrucci for 2027 US switch
19h ago
Danilo Petrucci, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK News
The 2027 WorldSBK rider line-up so far
14/10/26
Start, 2026 French WorldSBK Superpole race.
WSBK News
Ducati WorldSBK team announces 2027 line-up following Alex Rins links
13/10/26
Lorenzo Baldassarri, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Danilo Petrucci admits Jerez WorldSBK “probably my last race” despite ongoing talks
11/10/26
Danilo Petrucci, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega declared Estoril WorldSBK demolition “one of the best” of 2026
11/10/26
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista left with “strange” feeling after losing Estoril WorldSBK podium
11/10/26
Alvaro Bautista, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.