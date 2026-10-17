2026 Jerez WorldSBK, Race 1 Results: Bulega dominates as Lowes creates rare upset
Full results from Race 1 at the 2026 Jerez WorldSBK, the first race of the final round of the season.
Results from Race 1 at the 2026 Spanish WorldSBK at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.
Full WorldSBK results from Race 1 at Jerez are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Race 1 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1.657
|3
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|2.853
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|5.328
|5
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|6.615
|6
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|12.074
|7
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|12.192
|8
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|13.559
|9
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|19.463
|10
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|21.863
|11
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|23.970
|12
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|24.120
|13
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|29.126
|14
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|29.135
|15
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|30.432
|16
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|30.920
|17
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|31.457
|18
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|39.344
|19
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|46.578
|20
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|46.612
|DNF
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF
|DNF
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|DNF
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