2026 Jerez WorldSBK, Race 1 Results: Bulega dominates as Lowes creates rare upset

Full results from Race 1 at the 2026 Jerez WorldSBK, the first race of the final round of the season.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from Race 1 at the 2026 Spanish WorldSBK at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

Full WorldSBK results from Race 1 at Jerez are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Race 1 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1.657
3Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R2.853
4Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R5.328
5Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R6.615
6Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R12.074
7Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R12.192
8Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99813.559
9Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R19.463
10Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99821.863
11Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R23.970
12Loris BazFRAMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R24.120
13Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R129.126
14Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR29.135
15Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R130.432
16Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R30.920
17Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR31.457
18Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R139.344
19Twan SmitsNEDMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R146.578
20Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R146.612
DNFXavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFMiguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRDNF

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2026 Jerez WorldSBK, Race 1 Results: Bulega dominates as Lowes creates rare upset
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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