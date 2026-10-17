2026 Jerez WorldSBK, Superpole Results: Bulega untouchable for the final time
Full results from the Superpole session at the 2026 Jerez WorldSBK, the 12th and final round of the 2026 season.
Results from the Superpole session at the 2026 Spanish WorldSBK at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.
Nicolo Bulega took his 11th pole from 12 rounds in 2026 at the Jerez WorldSBK. The Italian couldn't beat his pole position time from a year ago and lost his distinction as the only WorldSBK rider to lap the Andalusian circuit in under 1m37s as Sam Lowes set a 1m36.960s for second place.
Still, Bulega was over 0.3 seconds clear of the field to take pole position. With 11, he has the record for the most poles in a season.
Iker Lecuona completed the top-three but was over 0.4 seconds adrift of his team-mate and over a tenth slower than Lowes.
Yari Montella took fourth, beating Alex Lowes and Lorenzo Baldassarri who completed the top-six.
Tommy Bridewell was seventh-fastest, ahead of Alberto Surra and Alvaro Bautista, the latter securing his first top-nine qualifying since Balaton Park.
Full WorldSBK results from Superpole at Jerez are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Superpole | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.643
|2
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.960
|3
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.098
|4
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.381
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:37.443
|6
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.639
|7
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.753
|8
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.759
|9
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.115
|10
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:38.178
|11
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:38.193
|12
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:38.209
|13
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:38.312
|14
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.381
|15
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:38.392
|16
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:38.416
|17
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:38.542
|18
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:38.606
|19
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:38.822
|20
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:38.826
|21
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.374
|22
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.563