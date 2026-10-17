2026 Jerez WorldSBK, Superpole Results: Bulega untouchable for the final time

Results from the Superpole session at the 2026 Spanish WorldSBK at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

Nicolo Bulega took his 11th pole from 12 rounds in 2026 at the Jerez WorldSBK. The Italian couldn't beat his pole position time from a year ago and lost his distinction as the only WorldSBK rider to lap the Andalusian circuit in under 1m37s as Sam Lowes set a 1m36.960s for second place.

Still, Bulega was over 0.3 seconds clear of the field to take pole position. With 11, he has the record for the most poles in a season.

Iker Lecuona completed the top-three but was over 0.4 seconds adrift of his team-mate and over a tenth slower than Lowes.

Yari Montella took fourth, beating Alex Lowes and Lorenzo Baldassarri who completed the top-six.

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Tommy Bridewell was seventh-fastest, ahead of Alberto Surra and Alvaro Bautista, the latter securing his first top-nine qualifying since Balaton Park.

Full WorldSBK results from Superpole at Jerez are below.