2026 Jerez WorldSBK, Superpole Results: Bulega untouchable for the final time

Full results from the Superpole session at the 2026 Jerez WorldSBK, the 12th and final round of the 2026 season.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the Superpole session at the 2026 Spanish WorldSBK at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

Nicolo Bulega took his 11th pole from 12 rounds in 2026 at the Jerez WorldSBK. The Italian couldn't beat his pole position time from a year ago and lost his distinction as the only WorldSBK rider to lap the Andalusian circuit in under 1m37s as Sam Lowes set a 1m36.960s for second place.

Still, Bulega was over 0.3 seconds clear of the field to take pole position. With 11, he has the record for the most poles in a season.

Iker Lecuona completed the top-three but was over 0.4 seconds adrift of his team-mate and over a tenth slower than Lowes.

Yari Montella took fourth, beating Alex Lowes and Lorenzo Baldassarri who completed the top-six.

Tommy Bridewell was seventh-fastest, ahead of Alberto Surra and Alvaro Bautista, the latter securing his first top-nine qualifying since Balaton Park.

Full WorldSBK results from Superpole at Jerez are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Superpole | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.643
2Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.960
3Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.098
4Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.381
5Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:37.443
6Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.639
7Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.753
8Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.759
9Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.115
10Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:38.178
11Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:38.193
12Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:38.209
13Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:38.312
14Loris BazFRAMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.381
15Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:38.392
16Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:38.416
17Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:38.542
18Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:38.606
19Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:38.822
20Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:38.826
21Twan SmitsNEDMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:39.374
22Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:39.563

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World Superbikes
2026 Jerez WorldSBK, Superpole Results: Bulega untouchable for the final time
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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