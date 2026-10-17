2026 Jerez WorldSBK, FP3 Results: Alex Lowes deposes Bulega ahead of Superpole

Full results from the FP3 session at the 2026 Jerez WorldSBK, the 12th and final round of the 2026 season.

Alex Lowes, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the FP3 session at the 2026 Spanish WorldSBK at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

Alex Lowes put in a late time attack to beat Nicolo Bulega to the top spot in FP3 at Jerez. Bulega was one of only a couple of riders, along with team-mateIker Lecuona, to not run the SCQ tyre in FP3. Bulega ended up second using only the SCX, while Lecuona finished down in 17th.

Yari Montella completed the top-three on Saturday morning, ahead of Alberto Surra, Lorenzo Baldassarri, Axel Bassani, Sam Lowes, Xavi Vierge, Tommy Bridewell, and Miguel Oliveira who completed the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from FP3 at Jerez are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | FP3 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:37.690
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.723
3Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.848
4Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.916
5Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.943
6Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:38.232
7Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.269
8Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:38.347
9Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.421
10Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:38.483
11Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:38.552
12Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:38.671
13Loris BazFRAMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.699
14Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:38.734
15Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.747
16Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:38.776
17Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.925
18Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:38.997
19Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:39.022
20Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:39.159
21Twan SmitsNEDMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:39.353
22Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:40.168

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World Superbikes
2026 Jerez WorldSBK, FP3 Results: Alex Lowes deposes Bulega ahead of Superpole
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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