2026 Jerez WorldSBK, FP3 Results: Alex Lowes deposes Bulega ahead of Superpole
Full results from the FP3 session at the 2026 Jerez WorldSBK, the 12th and final round of the 2026 season.
Results from the FP3 session at the 2026 Spanish WorldSBK at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.
Alex Lowes put in a late time attack to beat Nicolo Bulega to the top spot in FP3 at Jerez. Bulega was one of only a couple of riders, along with team-mateIker Lecuona, to not run the SCQ tyre in FP3. Bulega ended up second using only the SCX, while Lecuona finished down in 17th.
Yari Montella completed the top-three on Saturday morning, ahead of Alberto Surra, Lorenzo Baldassarri, Axel Bassani, Sam Lowes, Xavi Vierge, Tommy Bridewell, and Miguel Oliveira who completed the top-10.
Full WorldSBK results from FP3 at Jerez are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | FP3 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:37.690
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.723
|3
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.848
|4
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.916
|5
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.943
|6
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:38.232
|7
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.269
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:38.347
|9
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.421
|10
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:38.483
|11
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:38.552
|12
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:38.671
|13
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.699
|14
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:38.734
|15
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.747
|16
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:38.776
|17
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.925
|18
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:38.997
|19
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.022
|20
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.159
|21
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.353
|22
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.168