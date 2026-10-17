2026 Jerez WorldSBK, FP3 Results: Alex Lowes deposes Bulega ahead of Superpole

Results from the FP3 session at the 2026 Spanish WorldSBK at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

Alex Lowes put in a late time attack to beat Nicolo Bulega to the top spot in FP3 at Jerez. Bulega was one of only a couple of riders, along with team-mateIker Lecuona, to not run the SCQ tyre in FP3. Bulega ended up second using only the SCX, while Lecuona finished down in 17th.

Yari Montella completed the top-three on Saturday morning, ahead of Alberto Surra, Lorenzo Baldassarri, Axel Bassani, Sam Lowes, Xavi Vierge, Tommy Bridewell, and Miguel Oliveira who completed the top-10.

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Full WorldSBK results from FP3 at Jerez are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | FP3 | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:37.690 2 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:37.723 3 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:37.848 4 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:37.916 5 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:37.943 6 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:38.232 7 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:38.269 8 Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:38.347 9 Tommy Bridewell GBR Superbike Advocates Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:38.421 10 Miguel Oliveira POR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:38.483 11 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:38.552 12 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:38.671 13 Loris Baz FRA MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:38.699 14 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:38.734 15 Alvaro Bautista ESP Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:38.747 16 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:38.776 17 Iker Lecuona ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:38.925 18 Danilo Petrucci ITA ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:38.997 19 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:39.022 20 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:39.159 21 Twan Smits NED Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:39.353 22 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:40.168

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