2026 Jerez WorldSBK, Warm-up Results: Nicolo Bulega edges out Sam Lowes

Full results from Warm-up at the 2026 Jerez WorldSBK, the 12th and final round of the season.

Nicolo Bulega, Jerez WorldSBK 2026.
Nicolo Bulega, Jerez WorldSBK 2026.
© Gold and Goose

Results from the Warm-up session at the 2026 Spanish WorldSBK at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

Alex Lowes set the early pace in Sunday’s Warm-up session ahead of world champion Nicolo Bulega. 

However, that soon changed when Bulega regained top spot on his very next lap, moments before factory Ducati team-mate Iker Lecuona set the fastest time.

First-place continued to change hands heading into the closing stages, with Marc VDS rider Sam Lowes next to go fastest. 

Lowes, who created a rare upset by splitting Bulega and Lecuona in Race 1, remained at the head of the leaderboard until the final 30 seconds.

To no surprise, it was Bulega that once again posted the fastest lap with a time of 1m37.907s, which was just under half a tenth quicker than Lowes.

The highest non-Ducati rider was Alex Lowes in fifth, which follows a familiar pattern this weekend. 

The full results from Warm-up can be found below. 

2026 World Superbike Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Warm-up | Result
PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.907
2Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.954
3Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.995
4Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.165
5Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:38.224
6Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.236
7Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.458
8Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:38.500
9Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:38.854
10Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:38.933
11Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:38.968
12Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.119
13Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.153
14Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:39.554
15Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:39.564
16Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:39.571
17Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:39.628
18Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:39.634
19Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:40.083
20Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:40.193
21Twan SmitsNEDMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:40.369
22Loris BazFRAMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.935

Tags:

Nicolo Bulega
Sam Lowes
Iker Lecuona

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