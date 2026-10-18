2026 Jerez WorldSBK, Warm-up Results: Nicolo Bulega edges out Sam Lowes
Full results from Warm-up at the 2026 Jerez WorldSBK, the 12th and final round of the season.
Results from the Warm-up session at the 2026 Spanish WorldSBK at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.
Alex Lowes set the early pace in Sunday’s Warm-up session ahead of world champion Nicolo Bulega.
However, that soon changed when Bulega regained top spot on his very next lap, moments before factory Ducati team-mate Iker Lecuona set the fastest time.
First-place continued to change hands heading into the closing stages, with Marc VDS rider Sam Lowes next to go fastest.
Lowes, who created a rare upset by splitting Bulega and Lecuona in Race 1, remained at the head of the leaderboard until the final 30 seconds.
To no surprise, it was Bulega that once again posted the fastest lap with a time of 1m37.907s, which was just under half a tenth quicker than Lowes.
The highest non-Ducati rider was Alex Lowes in fifth, which follows a familiar pattern this weekend.
The full results from Warm-up can be found below.
|2026 World Superbike Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Warm-up | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.907
|2
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.954
|3
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.995
|4
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.165
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:38.224
|6
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.236
|7
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.458
|8
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:38.500
|9
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:38.854
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:38.933
|11
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:38.968
|12
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.119
|13
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.153
|14
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.554
|15
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:39.564
|16
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:39.571
|17
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:39.628
|18
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.634
|19
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.083
|20
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.193
|21
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.369
|22
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.935