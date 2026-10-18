2026 Jerez WorldSBK, Warm-up Results: Nicolo Bulega edges out Sam Lowes

Results from the Warm-up session at the 2026 Spanish WorldSBK at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

Alex Lowes set the early pace in Sunday’s Warm-up session ahead of world champion Nicolo Bulega.

However, that soon changed when Bulega regained top spot on his very next lap, moments before factory Ducati team-mate Iker Lecuona set the fastest time.

First-place continued to change hands heading into the closing stages, with Marc VDS rider Sam Lowes next to go fastest.

Lowes, who created a rare upset by splitting Bulega and Lecuona in Race 1, remained at the head of the leaderboard until the final 30 seconds.

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To no surprise, it was Bulega that once again posted the fastest lap with a time of 1m37.907s, which was just under half a tenth quicker than Lowes.

The highest non-Ducati rider was Alex Lowes in fifth, which follows a familiar pattern this weekend.

The full results from Warm-up can be found below.