“Exciting times” - Tommy Bridewell secures 2027 WorldSBK seat

Tommy Bridewell will remain in WorldSBK for 2027 after signing a contract extension with Superbike Advocates.

Tommy Bridewell extends Superbike Advocates deal for 2027 WorldSBK season
Tommy Bridewell extends Superbike Advocates deal for 2027 WorldSBK season
© Gold & Goose

Tommy Bridewell has secured his place on the 2027 WorldSBK grid after signing a contract extension with Superbike Advocates.

The former British Superbike champion made a late switch to this year’s world championship by joining forces with the new Superbike Advocates squad.

After missing the Phillip Island opener, Bridewell took the team’s Ducati machinery into the points on its debut at Portimao.

The Englishman has since scored a pair of fifth places and climbed to 15th in the world championship with three rounds remaining.

James Toseland, Tommy Bridewell.
James Toseland, Tommy Bridewell.
© Gold & Goose

“I want to thank Lee and the team for this amazing opportunity,” said Bridewell.

“I think we've had a fantastic debut season in WorldSBK and I'm really looking forward to building on this year’s success in 2027."

"Exciting times ahead"

WorldSBK will switch from Pirelli to Michelin tyres next season, offering the chance of a shake-up.

“To have the opportunity to continue and to keep growing with such a great team is a dream come true and carrying that continuity into 2027 will be key, I think," he added.

“There are a few changes on the horizon in WorldSBK in terms of tyres and things, so there’s that to consider, but the whole team has its sights set on the same goal: to do the very best we can. So, exciting times ahead for sure!

Tommy Bridewell leads Alvaro Bautista, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Tommy Bridewell leads Alvaro Bautista, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“The first goal is of course to round out the 2026 season as strong as we can.

“Then I think we’ll have maybe one day off after we cross the line at Jerez before work begins in preparation for 2027 – I can't wait to get going.”

Team owner Lee Khouri added: “Tommy has been a huge part of our progress in our first WorldSBK season, and continuing together into 2027 was an easy decision.

“We’ve always said that we started this team as a family, and we will continue this journey as a family.

“We started from scratch with the ambition of fighting at the front, and while we’ve made incredible progress, there is still much more to come.

“I’m proud to have Tommy continuing this journey with us, and we’re excited for what 2027 will bring.”

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Tommy Bridewell
2027
“Exciting times” - Tommy Bridewell secures 2027 WorldSBK seat
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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