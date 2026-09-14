Italian WorldSBK starts early for Alex Lowes despite rained out Cremona test

Both Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani tested at Cremona Circuit ahead of the WorldSBK race there later this month.

Alex Lowes, September 2026 Cremona HRC WorldSBK test. Credit: Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team.
Alex Lowes, September 2026 Cremona HRC WorldSBK test. Credit: Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team.

Bimota WorldSBK riders Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani tested at Cremona before the WorldSBK round there, but had the programmes curtailed by rain.

Cremona remains the venue of the most recent occasion where Nicolo Bulega was beaten by a in WorldSBK not riding a Ducati, other than Toprak Razgatlioglu.

It was Alex Lowes who achieved that back in the Superpole Race of 2024, but he missed the podium in all three races at Cremona last year when the Bimota KB998 raced there for the first time.

It’s been a positive circuit for Lowes in the past, then, and although the test last week was cut short due to rain in the afternoon the British rider felt he was able to find a "good direction" to start working in from FP1 at the Italian Round in just under two weeks' time.

Alex Lowes, September 2026 Cremona HRC WorldSBK test. Credit: Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team.
Alex Lowes, September 2026 Cremona HRC WorldSBK test. Credit: Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team.

“Unfortunately, we had bad weather in the afternoon, around lunchtime, but in the morning we had managed to start working at Cremona,” said Lowes.

“I enjoyed riding the bike, and we managed to find a good direction for FP1 in a couple of weeks’ time. 

“It was a positive test and a big thank you to the team for a great effort in coming to this test straight after the race weekend in Magny-Cours. 

“I appreciate it. Let’s see if next time out we can get a bit closer to the podium.”

Axel Bassani, added: “It was nice to jump on the bike again after the Magny-Cours race as it was quite a difficult one. We were lucky to do some laps in dry conditions, because the weather became not so good and it began to rain around midday. 

Axel Bassani, September 2026 Cremona HRC WorldSBK test. Credit: Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team.
Axel Bassani, September 2026 Cremona HRC WorldSBK test. Credit: Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team.

“But we were able to check some different set-ups for the Cremona race. 

“A short test but on the positive side we had the possibility to ride the track before the race and now we can focus on the race weekend, in two weeks’ time.”

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Alex Lowes
Axel Bassani
bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
Italian WorldSBK starts early for Alex Lowes despite rained out Cremona test
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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