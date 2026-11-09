Maverick Vinales set for more scans as MotoGP injury woes “not improving”

Tech3 KTM MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales says his injured shoulder “is not improving” and will have more scans this week following the Qatar Grand Prix.

The Spaniard suffered a complicated shoulder injury in a crash last year at the German Grand Prix, and has continued to battle the aftereffects this season.

Vinales has already had an operation on the shoulder earlier this year, while he missed four races after the summer break when a muscle tear at the injury site was discovered.

In last weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix, Vinales admitted he was at risk of withdrawing from Sunday’s race as he was not able to ride well.

Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Qatar MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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Vinales’ final MotoGP rounds uncertain

Vinales made it through Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix, finishing 13th, albeit out of 16 starters, with the only rider behind him Honda stand-in Jake Dixon.

The Tech3 rider said he suffered from arm pump as he tried to compensate for his injury struggles, and will undergo further scans this week to try to better understand why his condition is still bad.

“Very tough,” Vinales said.

“I had to use my right arm a lot and started to get arm pump, but I’m happy to finish the race and also to keep a good rhythm, which I wasn’t really expecting.

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“I tried to go forward, but it was complicated.

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“I will go to the doctor’s this week to make some scans and to see why this condition is not improving.”

Vinales does not have a race seat for the 2027 season, with the upcoming Portuguese and Valencia Grands Prix likely the last of his career.

But his ongoing injury struggles are casting some doubt over whether he’ll even be able to take part.

After Saturday’s sprint in Qatar, Vinales was dejected over his physical condition.

Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Qatar MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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“There's no point in continuing like this; I'm only hurting myself mentally.

“It's just going around in circles. I'm starting to find it hard to stand not going fast because of my physical condition.

“I don't know what's better, whether to stop completely or keep going around aimlessly.

“Tomorrow I could go out and finish last, but I don't really feel like it.

“What I want is to stop and get back to 100%, which I doubt will happen this year.”

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Vinales recently revealed that he has continued to race despite his injury problems because of a KTM contract stipulation that means he won’t get paid for any more rounds he misses.