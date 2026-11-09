Maverick Vinales set for more scans as MotoGP injury woes “not improving”

Maverick Vinales is continuing to struggle with a shoulder injury

Vinales continues to struggle with injury
Vinales continues to struggle with injury
© Gold and Goose

Tech3 KTM MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales says his injured shoulder “is not improving” and will have more scans this week following the Qatar Grand Prix.

The Spaniard suffered a complicated shoulder injury in a crash last year at the German Grand Prix, and has continued to battle the aftereffects this season.

Vinales has already had an operation on the shoulder earlier this year, while he missed four races after the summer break when a muscle tear at the injury site was discovered.

In last weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix, Vinales admitted he was at risk of withdrawing from Sunday’s race as he was not able to ride well.

Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Vinales’ final MotoGP rounds uncertain

Vinales made it through Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix, finishing 13th, albeit out of 16 starters, with the only rider behind him Honda stand-in Jake Dixon.

The Tech3 rider said he suffered from arm pump as he tried to compensate for his injury struggles,  and will undergo further scans this week to try to better understand why his condition is still bad.

“Very tough,” Vinales said.

“I had to use my right arm a lot and started to get arm pump, but I’m happy to finish the race and also to keep a good rhythm, which I wasn’t really expecting.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

“I tried to go forward, but it was complicated.

“I will go to the doctor’s this week to make some scans and to see why this condition is not improving.”

Vinales does not have a race seat for the 2027 season, with the upcoming Portuguese and Valencia Grands Prix likely the last of his career.

But his ongoing injury struggles are casting some doubt over whether he’ll even be able to take part.

After Saturday’s sprint in Qatar, Vinales was dejected over his physical condition.

Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

“There's no point in continuing like this; I'm only hurting myself mentally.

“It's just going around in circles. I'm starting to find it hard to stand not going fast because of my physical condition.

“I don't know what's better, whether to stop completely or keep going around aimlessly.

“Tomorrow I could go out and finish last, but I don't really feel like it.

“What I want is to stop and get back to 100%, which I doubt will happen this year.”

Vinales recently revealed that he has continued to race despite his injury problems because of a KTM contract stipulation that means he won’t get paid for any more rounds he misses.

Tags:

Maverick Vinales
Red Bull KTM Tech3
Maverick Vinales set for more scans as MotoGP injury woes “not improving”
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales planned to “stop” in Sepang MotoGP Sprint before bike swap gamble
Maverick Vinales, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales could sacrifice Sepang MotoGP Sprint despite strong Friday speed
Maverick Vinales speaks to the media at 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
MotoGP riders “pushing everyone” for new “group” amid Qatar discussions
Enea Bastianini speaks to the media at 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales reveals bleak KTM MotoGP salary detail impacting injured riders
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Ducati boss gives new hope for Maverick Vinales test rider deal
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP Feature
MotoGP 2027: The big rider market winners and losers
2026 MotoGP Japanese GP

Latest News

MotoGP News
VR46 Ducati goes from “amazing” to “impossible” at Qatar MotoGP
1h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Podcast: Did MotoGP stewards get Marc Marquez/Marco Bezzecchi Qatar clash call wrong?
1h ago
Crash MotoGP Podcast
Moto2 News
Pramac Yamaha demands answers after Izan Guevara suffers “terrible” Qatar Moto2 title blow
2h ago
Izan Guevara, Moto2.
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales set for more scans as MotoGP injury woes “not improving”
2h ago
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
Aprilia boss admits Marc Marquez “made the difference” in MotoGP title fight
3h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest MotoGP news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

WSBK News
The complete 2027 WorldSBK rider line-up
3h ago
Start, 2026 French WorldSBK Superpole race.
MotoGP News
Valentino Rossi slams Marc Marquez again over "absurd" 2015 MotoGP title feud
5h ago
Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, Sepang 2015
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez reveals heart rate hit 10-year high during Qatar MotoGP
5h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
MotoGP chief gives update on Yamaha penalty for missing Qatar
5h ago
Yamaha MotoGP bike set up in Qatar
MotoGP News
Jake Dixon “annoyed” despite first MotoGP points on HRC debut
6h ago
Jake Dixon, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.