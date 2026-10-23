Ducati boss gives new hope for Maverick Vinales test rider deal

Maverick Vinales could yet still join Ducati for MotoGP 2027

Vinales could yet end up a Ducati test rider
Vinales could yet end up a Ducati test rider
© Gold and Goose

Ducati sporting director Mauro Grassilli admits the brand is “talking about” bringing Maverick Vinales onboard as a MotoGP test rider in 2027.

The 10-time MotoGP race winner will not be on the grid next year as a racer, after his hopes of remaining in the KTM stable were dashed by a souring of his relationship with the brand.

In recent weeks, Vinales has been linked to a potential move to Ducati as a test rider, after he was seen meeting with Davide Tardozzi in the paddock.

This was dismissed by Tardozzi in Indonesia, who said he has always had a good relationship with the Spaniard.

Maverick Vinales, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Maverick Vinales, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Ducati lifeline on the table again?

On Friday at the Australian Grand Prix, however, Ducati’s Grassilli admits Vinales is now a possibility to join its test rider roster.

“We really appreciate Maverick,” Grassilli told Sky Italy.

“And it’s no secret that we’re looking for a test rider to partner [Michele] Pirro. We’re talking about it, but there’s nothing yet.”

Pirro has been partnered by Nicolo Bulega this year on the test team, though the latter will step into a race seat with VR46 in 2027.

Maverick Vinales, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Maverick Vinales, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

What does Vinales have to say on the matter?

Vinales commented in Indonesia that he wasn’t sure being a test rider would offer him the fulfilment he is looking for.

However, when asked about Grassilli’s comments, Vinales appeared more open to the idea, even if recovering his shoulder condition is his priority for now.

“Somehow, I don't want to disappear from MotoGP next year,” Vinales said.

“I have to find a way to stay connected to this world, but right now my priority is to recover my shoulders.

“If I'm slow on a circuit like Phillip Island, where I can normally ride blindfolded and be fast, it means something's wrong.

“The bike works very well. Here, however, I should be fast: if I'm not, it means I'm not in my best condition.

“The first concern is to recover.

“Then I have to find a way to stay connected to MotoGP, if possible, because once my shoulders are back in order, I'll be able to be very fast again.

“I have to evaluate the opportunities to stay connected to this environment and see if I can return to racing in the following years.”

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Maverick Vinales
Ducati Lenovo Team
Ducati boss gives new hope for Maverick Vinales test rider deal
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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