Aprilia confirms retention of MotoGP veteran for first years of 850cc regulations

Aprilia has confirmed the retention of its veteran MotoGP test rider Lorenzo Savadori for a further two years.

Lorenzo Savadori shakes hands with Massimo Rivola after renewing with Aprilia.
Lorenzo Savadori shakes hands with Massimo Rivola after renewing with Aprilia.

Aprilia has renewed its contract with veteran MotoGP test rider Lorenzo Savadori, it has announced.

Savadori has been linked with Aprilia for well over a decade by now, since he was racing the RSV4 in European Superstock. He also competed for Aprilia when SMR (which now runs BMW’s factory team) ran the RSV4 in WorldSBK in 2017 and 2018.

Since 2019, Savadori has been involved with Aprilia’s MotoGP project, riding full-time from the end of 2020, when the team dropped Bradley Smith, until the middle of 2021, when it signed Maverick Vinales after his split with Yamaha.

He was test rider before he took on that race ride and has remained in the role since, helping the development and evolution of the RS-GP which has become one of MotoGP’s benchmark bikes in the final years of the 1,000cc era.

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2026 Sepang test
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2026 Sepang test
© Gold and Goose

Savadori’s renewal with Aprilia will keep him with the Noale factory for the first two years of the new 850cc regulations, until the end of 2028, the Italian having already been involved with the devleopment of Aprilia's bike for the new technical era from its first days on track.

“I am really glad to continue my journey with Aprilia Racing, to which I am deeply attached,” said Lorenzo Savadori.

“I am happy with what we have achieved so far and how much we have grown. 

“We are all working hard to always see Aprilia at the front, and I am proud and honoured to be part of this fantastic group of people, who put not only a huge amount of effort, but also a lot of heart into everything they do.”

Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola added: “Riders who unconditionally embrace a cause and put the company’s well-being ahead of their own personal ambition are rare exceptions.

Lorenzo Savadori. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Lorenzo Savadori. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“Lorenzo [Savadori] is undoubtedly one of them, and that is one of the reasons why Aprilia Racing has become a benchmark in the top class with a completely unified team spirit.

“Aprilia Racing wouldn't be complete without Giga Sava.”

Tags:

Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia Racing
Aprilia confirms retention of MotoGP veteran for first years of 850cc regulations
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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