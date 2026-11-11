Why Maverick Vinales may have already raced for the final time in MotoGP

Maverick Vinales’ MotoGP career could already be over

Vinales could pull out of final two rounds of 2026
Vinales could pull out of final two rounds of 2026
© Gold and Goose

Maverick Vinales says he will stop racing if scans this week reveal his shoulder injury is worse than thought, meaning he may have raced for the final time in MotoGP.

The Tech3 KTM rider suffered a complicated shoulder injury in a crash last July at the German Grand Prix, and continues to be plagued by it in 2026.

It effectively ended his hopes of securing a place on the grid for 2027, having originally been set to step to KTM’s factory team before early-season struggles prompted a U-turn from the brand.

And due to his lack of performance and time off the bike, he could not find alternate plans for next season.

Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

“I have no motivation to continue”

Vinales returned to action in Japan after four races on the sidelines following the summer break, but has shown no signs of his physical condition improving.

He recently admitted he has been forcing himself to race due to a contract clause over his pay.

But after a difficult Qatar Grand Prix, in which he was a distant 13th of 16 starters, having fought for the victory at Lusail last year, Vinales appears to have reached his breaking point.

He told the depleted media pool last weekend in Qatar that he will have more scans this week, and if they reveal his injury is not improving, then he will immediately stop racing.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

"If something is broken, I'll stop, because there's no point in continuing,” he is reported by Motorsport as saying.

“I can't improve, and I don't like being behind. I hate every lap I spend in this situation.

“So, if I find that there's nothing positive about something and that I can't improve, I'll stop.

“I have no motivation to continue because, if I feel like this, there's no point in getting on a bike and riding at 50%.

“So we'll see if something is broken and if I can fix it or not.

Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

“Maybe I'll need surgery, or maybe I can recover gradually by staying home and following a proper rehabilitation program.

“If that's not possible, for me, it's over, because it's really very complicated.”

What next for Vinales?

Ten-time MotoGP race winner Vinales had been linked to a Ducati test rider role, but so far, nothing has come from those rumours.

His current injury situation will almost certainly be impacting any test rider deals he may be negotiating.

Should Vinales miss the final two rounds in Portugal and Valencia, KTM test rider Pol Espargaro will likely be called up to replace him.

Tags:

Maverick Vinales
Red Bull KTM Tech3
Why Maverick Vinales may have already raced for the final time in MotoGP
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Enea Bastianini explains “disaster” Sepang MotoGP Sprint
Enea Bastianini, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales planned to “stop” in Sepang MotoGP Sprint before bike swap gamble
Maverick Vinales, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales could sacrifice Sepang MotoGP Sprint despite strong Friday speed
Maverick Vinales speaks to the media at 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
MotoGP riders “pushing everyone” for new “group” amid Qatar discussions
Enea Bastianini speaks to the media at 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales reveals bleak KTM MotoGP salary detail impacting injured riders
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Ducati boss gives new hope for Maverick Vinales test rider deal
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Australian MotoGP

Latest News

MotoGP News
Ducati brands Qatar “pivotal” race as Marc Marquez nears historic MotoGP title
4m ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
Why Maverick Vinales may have already raced for the final time in MotoGP
1h ago
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jorge Lorenzo: Valentino Rossi not part of GOAT debate if Marc Marquez wins 2026 title
2h ago
Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo, Marc Marquez, 2016 Italian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Ducati issues fresh Pecco Bagnaia surgery update after nasty Qatar MotoGP crash
17h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
Old Moto2 injury at the heart of Honda rider’s Qatar MotoGP retirement
19h ago
Diogo Moreira, 2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest MotoGP news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

MotoGP News
Aprilia boss praises “remarkable” Jorge Martin, hopes now on MotoGP’s secondary titles
20h ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “not only a fast rider”, says Ducati as MotoGP title nears
20h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Valentino Rossi recalls “profound desolation” of Marco Simoncelli death in new book
23h ago
Valentino Rossi & Marco Simoncelli, 2011 MotoGP Sepang Test, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Aprilia confirms retention of MotoGP veteran for first years of 850cc regulations
10/11/26
Lorenzo Savadori with Massimo Rivola. Credit: Aprilia Racing.
MotoGP News
Former Marc Marquez rival hints at retirement possibility if eighth MotoGP title is won
10/11/26
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, pre-race, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.