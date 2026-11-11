Why Maverick Vinales may have already raced for the final time in MotoGP

Maverick Vinales says he will stop racing if scans this week reveal his shoulder injury is worse than thought, meaning he may have raced for the final time in MotoGP.

The Tech3 KTM rider suffered a complicated shoulder injury in a crash last July at the German Grand Prix, and continues to be plagued by it in 2026.

It effectively ended his hopes of securing a place on the grid for 2027, having originally been set to step to KTM’s factory team before early-season struggles prompted a U-turn from the brand.

And due to his lack of performance and time off the bike, he could not find alternate plans for next season.

Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Qatar MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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“I have no motivation to continue”

Vinales returned to action in Japan after four races on the sidelines following the summer break, but has shown no signs of his physical condition improving.

He recently admitted he has been forcing himself to race due to a contract clause over his pay.

But after a difficult Qatar Grand Prix, in which he was a distant 13th of 16 starters, having fought for the victory at Lusail last year, Vinales appears to have reached his breaking point.

He told the depleted media pool last weekend in Qatar that he will have more scans this week, and if they reveal his injury is not improving, then he will immediately stop racing.

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"If something is broken, I'll stop, because there's no point in continuing,” he is reported by Motorsport as saying.

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“I can't improve, and I don't like being behind. I hate every lap I spend in this situation.

“So, if I find that there's nothing positive about something and that I can't improve, I'll stop.

“I have no motivation to continue because, if I feel like this, there's no point in getting on a bike and riding at 50%.

“So we'll see if something is broken and if I can fix it or not.

Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Qatar MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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“Maybe I'll need surgery, or maybe I can recover gradually by staying home and following a proper rehabilitation program.

“If that's not possible, for me, it's over, because it's really very complicated.”

What next for Vinales?

Ten-time MotoGP race winner Vinales had been linked to a Ducati test rider role, but so far, nothing has come from those rumours.

His current injury situation will almost certainly be impacting any test rider deals he may be negotiating.

Should Vinales miss the final two rounds in Portugal and Valencia, KTM test rider Pol Espargaro will likely be called up to replace him.

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