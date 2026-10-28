Cal Crutchlow supports Liberty Media’s MotoGP growth push amid rider kickback

MotoGP race winner Cal Crutchlow believes Liberty Media is “doing a good job” in growing the championship’s profile, despite kickback from riders over recent changes.

Formula 1 owner Liberty Media bought MotoGP for €4.2 billion in 2024 and has begun pushing the championship in new directions to grow.

This has included more promotional engagements and a change to the format for 2027.

However, in recent weeks, MotoGP riders have hit back at the change to the weekend format for 2027 to include sprint qualifying sessions.

MotoGP riders assembled on the grid © Gold and Goose

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“The riders know what’s in store for them when they sign their contracts”

Riders have also taken issue with a new series of penalties they face for missing promotional events on race weekends.

Crutchlow, speaking in an interview with Motosans.ES, sympathised with the strain riders are under now.

However, he also stressed that MotoGP is “a business” and this is just part of it.

“I think today they’re all at the same level and even behave the same way off the track,” the 40-year-old, who retired in 2020 but made a brief comeback in 2026 to replace the injured Johann Zarco at LCR Honda, said.

“They tell you what you want to hear and everything the manufacturers tell them to say.

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“They’re a bit robotic, in my opinion: we need characters.

“The riders are too friendly with one another, and there’s no real rivalry.

“All the Italians are alike, just like the Spaniards. So it’s great to see someone different, someone who breaks the mould.

“That’s what MotoGP is like today, but I think it’s doing a great job in terms of technology, communication, and fan engagement.

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“It’s a real headache for the riders; I know they’re at their limit, but we also have to understand that this is a business - sport and entertainment - and I believe that in this sense, MotoGP, and Liberty Media as a company, are doing a good job.

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“The riders know what’s in store for them when they sign their contracts.”

Pedro Acosta is the character MotoGP needs

Crutchlow also heaped praise on Pedro Acosta for being “a character” and someone MotoGP “needs”.

“I like Pedro for two reasons: he always pushes to the limit, and he’s doing very well on the KTM,” he added.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix, pre-Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“He’s doing something incredible because he’s consistently the best among all the KTM riders, but he hasn’t had a very strong team-mate in MotoGP.

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“So, we don’t yet fully know his true level.

“Obviously, he’s an extraordinary talent, but I also like him because he’s a character: he enjoys being here, he loves racing, and he’s fun to be around.

“That’s what MotoGP, the sport, and the manufacturers need. I believe he has everything it takes to become a great rider, and I can’t wait to see him in action.”