Marc Marquez's blunt response to new MotoGP format: "We must shut up”

Ducati's Marc Marquez responded sharply to MotoGP’s new weekend format for 2027, questioning its “main goal” while noting that riders “must shut up” because they had no say.

Ahead of this weekend’s Indonesian Grand Prix, MotoGP announced the addition of an extra qualifying session to decide the grid for the sprint races from 2027.

The new qualifying will take place on Friday and last for 15 minutes, following a 45-minute FP1 and 30-minute FP2.

Grand Prix qualifying will continue to take place on Saturday ahead of the sprint, while the warm-up session on Sunday has now been removed.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Japanese MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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“We don’t decide”

The news drew mixed responses from riders on Thursday at Mandalika, though reigning champion Marc Marquez’s was the most telling.

Asked about the format change, he responded: “Yeah, the thing is, it’s interesting to understand what the main goal is of that change, because for the rider it’s only more intense, more demanding.

“With the [current] schedule, it’s enough. But we don’t decide. It is what it is, and we must shut up.”

MotoGP effectively forced through its sprint proposal a few years ago without discussing it in detail with the riders, who still do not have an official union.

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When asked if the riders should be the only ones who make the call on issues of this nature, Marquez said: “I mean, teams and organisation decide. So, you take it or you leave. It is what it is.”

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Marquez’s future Ducati team-mate Pedro Acosta remarked on Thursday that riders will have shorter careers because of the additional strain being placed on them under the current format.

Crash asked Marquez for his response to Acosta’s comment.

“I completely agree. My one is [nearly] done, but I completely agree with Acosta. It’s true.”

Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Championship leader Jorge Martin was more positive about the new format, but also feels like MotoGP “don’t even ask us” about major changes to the rules.

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“I completely agree with Marc,” he said.

“It is what it is. There’s nothing we can do until we are, let’s say, not united… it’s not that I like or not the schedule.

“I’m curious, and it will be interesting.

“But I feel they don’t even ask us. It would be nice from the organisation to have some interest for the riders.”