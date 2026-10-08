Aleix Espargaro returns to MotoGP at Mandalika: “Life gave me another chance”

Aleix Espargaro returns to MotoGP at Mandalika this weekend saying “life gave me another chance” following serious back injuries.

Six months after fearing his riding days were over, Aleix Espargaro is back
Six months after fearing his riding days were over, Aleix Espargaro is back
© Gold and Goose

After a six-month recovery from serious back injuries, Aleix Espargaro will take part in what could be his final MotoGP event at Mandalika this weekend.

Espargaro fractured four vertebrae during “the worst accident of his career” in private Honda testing at Sepang in April. The Spaniard later underwent follow-up surgery to remove metalwork inserted into his back and finally returned to testing action last month.

A three-time MotoGP race winner with Aprilia, Espargaro made four race appearances for Honda last season. However, his Sepang injuries forced the cancellation of this year’s planned outings, while MotoGP is banning wildcards from 2027.

But with Joan Mir still recovering from an undisclosed illness, fellow test rider Takaaki Nakagami injured at Motegi and Somkiat Chantra back on WorldSBK duty, Espargaro has been called up by HRC for Mandalika.

Aleix Espargaro, Honda Test Team, 2026 Sepang test
Aleix Espargaro, Honda Test Team, 2026 Sepang test
© Gold and Goose

"Something I will have to live with"

“I'm feeling very fortunate to be back here, because I struggled more than what it can [seem] from the outside,” Espargaro told reporters, including Crash.net, at Mandalika on Thursday.

“It has been very tough six months for me, really. I'm still not 100% perfect, still having a bit of pain in the back at the end of the day, but I think it's something I will have to live with forever because I really destroyed my back!

“But I'm very happy, that that life gave me another chance to be here, to ride again, and always it's an unbelievable opportunity to be part of HRC, the best team in the world.

“So, happy but a bit worried, because these guys are really, really fast. So to be at the level is not going to be easy.”

However, the long recovery also fuelled Espargaro’s motivation to race again.

Aleix Espargaro, Pol Espargaro, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP.
Aleix Espargaro, Pol Espargaro, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose


“One more chance”

“Two years ago, I decided to step back, to not race anymore. My head decided for me. I didn't have the strength, the energy. And I never thought that I will have this feeling again,” he said.

“But after such a difficult six months, I really miss racing, because I put in doubt many times I will be able to ride a bike again a bike.

“So now that I have this opportunity, I feel really happy, and really motivated to have one more chance.”

Espargaro will need to balance his competitive instincts with the knowledge that HRC cannot afford to lose both its test riders at a crucial stage of the 850cc bike’s development.

“I didn't ride [much] since January, unfortunately. I was not able to train, to do anything, almost to move.

“I started to do gym work one month ago, so I really hope that my friend Joan can come back and finish his career with Honda with some highs.

“But if not, I will have to race more, and then also to test.

“Because we have a big test program with the 850, and Taka, as you know, has done the [collarbone] surgery. So, yeah, it's going to be a fun last part of the season for me!”

Espargaro’s next outing on Honda’s 850cc prototype will come “Immediately after the GP.”

Tags:

Aleix Espargaro
Honda HRC (MotoGP)
Joan Mir
MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro returns to MotoGP at Mandalika: “Life gave me another chance”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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