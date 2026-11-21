Yamaha boss Paolo Pavesio says it’s time for the brand and MotoGP Group to begin to move on from their fallout over the former’s decision to withdraw from the Qatar Grand Prix.

The Japanese manufacturer withdrew its factory team and satellite Pramac squad from the Qatar race, as it refused to budge from the brand’s internal travel policy regarding the Middle East.

Yamaha’s bombshell decision came after days of discussions between the riders and MotoGP Group, with the majority of the field against the plans to race in Qatar due to the risks of the Iran war intensifying.

MotoGP threatened sanctions to riders and teams who withdrew from Qatar.

Fabio Quartararo, Paolo Pavesio

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“We’re an important part of MotoGP”

The race went ahead without issue, though only 18 riders entered the event, with that number reduced to 16 by Sunday due to injuries.

The FIM has already confirmed that no rules exist under which sporting sanctions can be handed down to Yamaha for going against its commercial contract with MotoGP.

That statement from president Jorge Viegas effectively undermined MotoGP Group’s threats, which included race bans.

However, Yamaha could still likely face a financial punishment for missing Qatar, as it broke its agreement with MotoGP Group.

Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha. © Gold and Goose

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But it’s not clear what legal recourse Yamaha will have in such a situation, given the MotoGP project was only adhering to its parent company’s own policies.

Commenting on the matter to Sky Sports, Paolo Pavesio wants Yamaha and MotoGP to work together now to move on.

“I listened to what Viegas said,” Pavesio noted.

“There are things I can clarify and others I can't.

“We're talking about an unusual situation, something that had never happened before, and decisions were reached based on assessments made by the company in Japan.

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“We're partners in this championship, and we feel we're an important part of it.

“I think it's time to discuss it behind the scenes with the MotoGP Group so we can put that chapter behind us and look to the future.”