Marc Marquez crashed out of a certain title-clinching third in the MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix sprint race with two laps to go, as Marco Bezzecchi won the race.

The 33-year-old Spaniard was on course to become an eight-time world champion on Saturday in the 12-lap sprint at Portimao, as he ran third with Jorge Martin in sixth.

But the Ducati rider crashed during a period of intensified rainfall at Turn 7 on the penultimate lap, ensuring the title fight rolls into Sunday’s grand prix.

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, who needs to win all remaining races and hope Marquez doesn’t score, took a dominant victory over Raul Fernandez.

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Alex Marquez inherited third after older brother Marc Marquez crashed.

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Martin finished fifth on the sister factory Aprilia, with his championship deficit now 55 points to Marquez.

Bezzecchi converted pole to the holeshot on his Aprilia ahead of Marquez on the run to Turn at the start.

Fernandez then snatched second from Marquez at Turn 3, while Martin’s strong launch didn’t translate into any positions gained.

Fabio Di Giannantonio then launched a raid on Marquez’s third place at the start of lap two, though couldn’t hold the position through Turns 3 and 4.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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The leading Aprilias quickly broke away from Marquez, who was dealt a boost when Alex Marquez on the Gresini Ducati passed Di Giannantonio on the third tour.

Marc Marquez looked like he was certain to win the championship as the sprint reached its closing stages, with Martin not in a position to deny him.

But late rainfall appeared to catch Marquez out, as he went down at Turn 7 on the penultimate lap.

Bezzecchi eased to his first sprint win of the season by 8.3s, as Fernandez’s pace faded during the late rainfall.

Alex Marquez held onto third ahead of Pedro Acosta on the KTM, while Martin was fifth.

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Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Portuguese MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Ai Ogura was sixth on the Trackhouse Aprilia, while Di Giannantonio dropped to seventh. Fabio Quartararo made a late surge to eighth on the factory Yamaha.

Ducati stand-in Iker Lecuona was the last of the points scorers in ninth.

First and fifth for the Aprilia factory squad means it has won the teams’ championship for 2026.

Full 2026 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix sprint results

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