Starting grid for the 2026 Portugal MotoGP Sprint race
The full starting grid for Saturday’s 2026 Portimao MotoGP Sprint race.
Marco Bezzecchi starts from pole position at the Portimao MotoGP, but all eyes will be on Marc Marquez in second.
The Ducati star can wrap up his tenth world title if he outscores Bezzecchi’s Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin by two points in this afternoon’s Sprint race.
That looks a very realistic possibility with Martin only qualifying seventh on the grid.
VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio will complete the front row alongside Bezzecchi and Marquez, with Raul Fernandez, Pedro Acosta and Alex Marquez forming row two.
Fermin Aldeguer and top Honda rider Johann Zarco join Martin on row three.
Further back, Iker Lecuona makes his factory Ducati debut from twelfth, with fellow injury stand-ins Jake Dixon and Pol Espargaro 17th and 18th, respectively.
New Start time
This afternoon’s Sprint race will start half an hour earlier than planned, at 2:30pm, due to 'inclement weather' raising concerns over visibility for the medical helicopter.
Penalties
There are currently no penalties.
2026 Portimao MotoGP Sprint race: Full starting grid
Row 1: Marco Bezzecchi (pole), Marc Marquez, Fabio Di Giannantonio
Row 2: Raul Fernandez, Alex Marquez, Pedro Acosta
Row 3: Jorge Martin, Fermin Aldeguer, Johann Zarco
Row 4: Brad Binder, Diogo Moreira, Iker Lecuona
Row 5: Jack Miller, Luca Marini, Ai Ogura
Row 6: Augusto Fernandez, Jake Dixon, Pol Espargaro
Row 7: Alex Rins, Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli
Row 8: Enea Bastianini