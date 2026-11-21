Marco Bezzecchi starts from pole position at the Portimao MotoGP, but all eyes will be on Marc Marquez in second.

The Ducati star can wrap up his tenth world title if he outscores Bezzecchi’s Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin by two points in this afternoon’s Sprint race.

That looks a very realistic possibility with Martin only qualifying seventh on the grid.

VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio will complete the front row alongside Bezzecchi and Marquez, with Raul Fernandez, Pedro Acosta and Alex Marquez forming row two.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Fermin Aldeguer and top Honda rider Johann Zarco join Martin on row three.

Further back, Iker Lecuona makes his factory Ducati debut from twelfth, with fellow injury stand-ins Jake Dixon and Pol Espargaro 17th and 18th, respectively.

New Start time

This afternoon’s Sprint race will start half an hour earlier than planned, at 2:30pm, due to 'inclement weather' raising concerns over visibility for the medical helicopter.

Penalties

There are currently no penalties.

2026 Portimao MotoGP Sprint race: Full starting grid

Row 1: Marco Bezzecchi (pole), Marc Marquez, Fabio Di Giannantonio

Row 2: Raul Fernandez, Alex Marquez, Pedro Acosta

Row 3: Jorge Martin, Fermin Aldeguer, Johann Zarco

Row 4: Brad Binder, Diogo Moreira, Iker Lecuona

Row 5: Jack Miller, Luca Marini, Ai Ogura

Row 6: Augusto Fernandez, Jake Dixon, Pol Espargaro

Row 7: Alex Rins, Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli

Row 8: Enea Bastianini

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