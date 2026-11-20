Alex Marquez was surprised to finish on top of the timesheets on his MotoGP return at Portimao on Friday.

The Gresini Ducati rider was riding for the first time since undergoing follow-up surgery on shoulder and hand injuries sustained at Catalunya earlier this year.

Last year’s Sprint winner featured at the top twice in the morning session, then saved his best for last in the closing minutes of the afternoon.

However, he acknowledged the position was “not realistic” in terms of his race pace, having been outside the top ten before the time attacks began.

Alex Marquez, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“So surprised,” Alex Marquez told MotoGP.com. “Especially this morning, on the first run when I saw myself P1.

“But sometimes when you are more calm and not trying to override, you are faster. These bikes are like this, you need to be really smooth.

“I don't have pain, but the muscle power is quite limited and especially I'm worried about the endurance of the right shoulder during the weekend. But the first feeling was good.

“It's true that this afternoon we suffered a lot on the race pace. We were trying a few things, also I didn't make a lot of laps just to save some energy for the time attacks.

“The priority was my physical condition and go directly to Q2, to not use energy in Q1.

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Alex Marquez, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“I'm quite happy, but it's true that this P1 is not realistic, we are not in that position for the weekend.

“But we need to be happy, we need to be positive, and we need to keep continuing like that.”

Pressed on what he considers his realistic position at present, Marquez, who used the medium rear tyre before the time attacks, replied: “Quite far, I was P15 before making the time attack.

“It's true that many people used the soft rear tyre [to work on race pace] before the time attacks.

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“So tomorrow we need to make some more work on that [soft rear] and see. At the moment we are quite far, but it's like it is.”

Fabio di Giannantonio made it a Ducati one-two ahead of Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, who had the fastest race pace.

Alex’s brother Marc Marquez, who can win the title this weekend, was sixth fastest for the factory Ducati team.