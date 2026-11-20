Gresini MotoGP rider Alex Marquez was fastest in Practice at the Portuguese Grand Prix, as Jorge Martin narrowly scraped through to Q2 on the factory Aprilia.

The younger Marquez brother was absent from the previous Qatar Grand Prix after undergoing surgery on a longstanding shoulder injury.

Cleared to ride in FP1, Alex Marquez has been fastest throughout Friday’s running, ending the day top of the pile with a 1m37.350s in Practice.

He led a Ducati 1-2 ahead of VR46’s Fabio Di Giannantonio, as Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi rounded out the top three.

Alex Marquez, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Championship leader Marc Marquez was sixth as he moves into his match point Saturday on the factory team Ducati.

Jorge Martin just about made it through to Q2 in 10th at the end of a tough session for the Aprilia rider.

Bezzecchi led the way after the first 10 minutes of running in the hour-long Practice on a 1m38.564s.

He improved a few moments later to a 1m38.316s, before a new soft tyre with just over half an hour to go saw him produce a 1m37.752s.

A second time attack run with 10 minutes remaining saw him improve to a 1m37.528s.

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Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

But he would not see out the session fastest of all, despite lighting up the timing screens on his final effort.

Alex Marquez snatched it away from him with a 1m37.350s in the closing stages, while Di Giannantonio ended up 0.082s behind in second.

Bezzecchi missed out on top spot by 0.172s in third, while Pedro Acosta was fourth on the leading KTM from LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco.

Marc Marquez was sixth on the factory Ducati ahead of KTM’s Brad Binder, while Fermin Aldeguer finished seventh on the Gresini Ducati.

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Raul Fernandez was eighth on the Trackhouse Aprilia, while Martin secured a Q2 place by 0.101s over fellow Aprilia rider Ai Ogura.

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Ducati stand-in Iker Lecuona suffered two crashes in a session he finished last in.

Maverick Vinales withdrew from the event ahead of the start of Practice, with KTM test rider Pol Espargaro taking his place at Tech3 for the rest of the weekend.

He crashed at Turn 1 and finished the session in 20th.

Full 2026 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix Practice results

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