Marco Bezzecchi admits the 2026 MotoGP world championship is “out of my control” heading into the penultimate round at Portimao this weekend.

The Italian still has the slimmest of mathematical title chances but would need to win all four remaining races without Marc Marquez scoring a point.

“Mathematically it's true that there's a possibility, but realistically it's a very, very far possibility,” said the Aprilia rider.

“So I switched a bit my mindset.

MotoGP title chase after Qatar GP: Points per race (top 10 riders). © Peter McLaren

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“I will obviously try my best to achieve the maximum in these last two race weekends starting from here, but the championship is out of my control.”

Nonetheless, Bezzecchi won last time in Qatar and also claimed victory from pole position at last year’s Portimao Grand Prix, making him a favourite this weekend.

“I would love to make [a double win here] obviously, but it's not the only thing that will keep me alive [in the world championship], because Marc has to not score any points - and this is a bit unrealistic with the level of Marc right now!” he said.

“So let's try to focus on our job, which is to ride the bike in the best way possible. I will give my best, and then we will see what we can bring home.

“It's always important to try to finish the season in the best way possible. This has been my best season in MotoGP so far, so I would love to continue the positive trend.”

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Marco Bezzecchi vs Marc Marquez points swing per round, MotoGP 2026. © Peter McLaren

While Marquez is all but out of reach, Bezzecchi is only 14 points behind team-mate Jorge Martin in the fight for title runner-up.

Aprilia trails Ducati by just eight points in the constructors’ standings.

As well as victory in Portimao, Bezzecchi also won last year's Valencia Grand Prix finale.