The best version of Marc Marquez now stands on the verge of winning a record-equalling eighth MotoGP title this season.

But it's not the fastest version.

According to the rider himself, that came much earlier in his career, with Marquez picking out three seasons when he was at his peak in pure performance terms.

“The fastest Marc was 2013, '14, even '19. The best Marc is now, 100%,” the Ducati rider said at Portimao on Thursday.

Marc Marquez turns in with rear wheel still in the air, MotoGP 2013. © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I would like to have the mentality I have now, at 20 years old. But then maybe with this mentality, it was not possible to win that 2013 championship.

“So it's always some positive and negative.

"But the best Marc is right now, because for me the best rider is the one that can control all the moments. And I'm closer to that point.”

2013 saw Marquez become the first rider since Kenny Roberts in 1978 to win the premier-class title in his rookie season, beating the likes of Jorge Lorenzo, Valentino Rossi and Dani Pedrosa.

Marquez then made it back-to-back world championships for Repsol Honda in 2014, when he won the opening ten races in a row and set a new record of 13 victories for the season.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Marc Marquez wins the 2019 title with victory in Thailand. © Gold and Goose

Defeated by the Yamahas of Lorenzo and Rossi in 2015, Marquez struck back with further Honda crowns in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Then came several years of injury turmoil, with multiple arm operations and diplopia, before ending a record five-year title drought at Ducati last season.

Pushed to pick one year, he added: “The fastest, I would say, '19… it was a year that I finished first, second in all the races except Austin, where I was leading by four seconds.”

Fast forward to 2026 and Marquez has now spent the majority of his life in the World Championship paddock.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I'm 33 and 18 years of my career were in the World Championship, so more than half of my life. But in the end, when you have a passion, you have a passion.

Marc Marquez, 2008, 125GP. © Gold and Goose

“The thing is that you can enjoy that passion in a different way. Now, still I'm enjoying this passion as a rider.

“If you start younger, you will finish earlier, or this is the theory. But then you have like, for example, Valentino: started young too, and he finished at 42.

“So this depends on your character, depends a lot about the injuries you have in your body, depends about your career.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, I'm a rider that until 2020 everything goes in a good way, then changed a lot my vision of the sport.

“For example, Martin has also a lot of injuries, so maybe when he will be 33 he will say, ‘Okay, now I start to have a lot of pain’.

“So life of an athlete is short, so you need to take the maximum profit. So it's what I'm doing: try to take the maximum profit of my years.”

MotoGP title chase after Qatar GP: Points per race (top 10 riders). © Peter McLaren

If Marquez wins the title at Portimao, there will be a visual flashback to his past, with Repsol the title sponsor of this weekend's event.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“For me it will be perfect to close the championship here, because it's the real first match point, and - now I have Shell with Ducati - but Repsol are part of my heart.”