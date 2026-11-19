Gresini Ducati MotoGP rider Alex Marquez admits “more problems” were discovered in his shoulder during his recent operation, as he returns to action at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

The Spaniard elected to withdraw from the Qatar Grand Prix to undergo surgery on a long-term shoulder issue that he has battled since his horror crash at Barcelona in May.

The surgery proved successful, though Marquez revealed on Thursday at Portimao that the doctors discovered more issues with the injury than expected.

While those have all been “solved”, Marquez says this impacted his rehabilitation.

Alex Marquez, Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang. © Gold and Goose

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Alex Marquez cleared to take part in Portugal FP1

Marquez has been given the green light to take part in FP1 on Friday in Portugal, before undergoing further evaluation after the session.

“The surgery went well,” he said.

“It’s true that what wasn’t in the plan was they did something more, because when they opened me up they saw a few more problems.

“But they solved them. It’s true that this forced me to be a little more calm the first week and a half.

Alex Marquez & Marc Marquez on 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix podium. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“So, I was not able to recover the muscles as I wanted.

“But I feel ready, I was with the doctor on Monday and he said to me, it’s not any problem to don’t get injured again’.

“So, for that reason, I’m here and I’m here for my team. It’s my last two races for Gresini, so for that reason I forced to be here.”

Preparing for Valencia

Marquez said he had been battling numbness in his arm as a result of the shoulder issues, and is staging his comeback in Portugal to be better prepared for the Valencia round and post-race test.

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“The main problem is that when the races come in a row, I was not able to ride in a proper way,” he added.

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“I arrived already in Malaysia with a lot of pain, with some numbness in my hand and everything.

“So, for that reason, the crash on Saturday was a little bit for that reason.

“The inflammation in the shoulder was huge, so I decided to stop because three in a row was impossible for me.

“I decided to rest, to take the surgery and try to be here better.

“I’m trying to be here to readapt my body to a MotoGP bike and try to prepare for Valencia in a proper way.”

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